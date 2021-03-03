COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB sees season end at West Texas A&M

The UTPB men’s basketball team saw its season come to an end, falling 72-58 to West Texas A&M Tuesday in the first round of the Lone Star Conference Championships at the First United Bank Center.

Trevion Lamar scored a team-high 19 points to lead the Falcons (8-12 overall).

Malik Brikat finished with a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds while Adam Rivera and Jay Workman had 12 and 10 points, respectively, for the Falcons.

Qua Grant finished with a game-high 20 points for No. 2 seed West Texas A&M with Joel Murray adding 17.

The Buffaloes will host the remainder of the tournament beginning Friday after top-seeded Lubbock Christian was upset by St. Edward’s Tuesday.