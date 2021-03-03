  • March 3, 2021

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB sees season end at West Texas A&M - Odessa American: Sports

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB sees season end at West Texas A&M

West Texas A&M 72, UTPB 58

UTPB (8-12)

Trevion Lamar 7-15 3-3 19, Adam Rivera 5-10 0-0 12, Jay Workman 5-5 0-0 10, Wesley Hayes 2-7 1-2 5, Brandon Burrell 0-3 0-0 0, Malik Brikat 6-13 0-2 12, Luka Juricki 0-0 0-0 0, Zack Selvage 0-0 0-0 0, Tyler Jarolik 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-53 4-7 58.

WEST TEXAS A&M (13-2)

Qua Grant 9-19 0-0 20, Joel Murray 6-14 4-5 17, Zach Toussaint 4-7 0-0 11, Jon’il Fugett 3-9 0-0 7, Kavon Booker 2-3 2-2 6, John Brown 2-2 1-3 5, Parker Nielsen 2-3 0-0 4, Hayden Blankley 1-3 0-0 2, Cameron Bell 0-3 0-0 0, Torian Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Calvin Fugett Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Ugo Obineke 0 0-0 0. Totals 29-64 7-10 72.

Halftime — West Texas A&M 42, UTPB 25. 3-Point goals — UTPB 4-9 (Lamar 2-3, Rivera 2-4, Hayes 0-2), West Texas A&M 7-28 (Touissant 3-6, Grant 2-8, Murray 1-4, Fugett 1-4, Nielsen 0-1, Blankley 0-2, Bell 0-3). Total fouls — UTPB 14, West Texas A&M 10. Fouled out — None.  Technical fouls — None. Rebounds — UTPB 34 (Brikat 10), West Texas A&M (Murray 7). Assists — UTPB 6 (Rivera, Workman, Hayes, Burrelll, Brikat, Selvage) West Texas A&M 14 (Bell 4).

Posted: Tuesday, March 2, 2021 11:55 pm

OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703

CANYON The UTPB men’s basketball team saw its season come to an end, falling 72-58 to West Texas A&M Tuesday in the first round of the Lone Star Conference Championships at the First United Bank Center.

Trevion Lamar scored a team-high 19 points to lead the Falcons (8-12 overall).

Malik Brikat finished with a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds while Adam Rivera and Jay Workman had 12 and 10 points, respectively, for the Falcons.

Qua Grant finished with a game-high 20 points for No. 2 seed West Texas A&M with Joel Murray adding 17.

The Buffaloes will host the remainder of the tournament beginning Friday after top-seeded Lubbock Christian was upset by St. Edward’s Tuesday.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 11:55 pm. | Tags: , , ,

