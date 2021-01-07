COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB ready for road tests at Texas A&M-Kingsville

The UTPB women’s and men’s basketball team will travel to face Texas A&M-Kingsville in a Lone Star Conference weekend series Friday and Saturday at the Steinke Physical Education Center.

The women’s games are scheduled for a 5 p.m. start Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday. The Falcons (1-3 overall, 0-3 in conference) struggled in the second half in a loss Tuesday to Cameron. Texas A&M-Kingsville enters the game with a 2-2 record.

The men’s games will begin at 7 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday. UTPB (6-1, 5-1) is looking to rebound from its first loss of the season, against Arkansas-Fort Smith on Sunday at the Falcon Dome. The Javelinas (5-1, 5-1) lead the South Division standings.