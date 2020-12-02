COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB picked to finish eighth in Lone Star Conference

  • December 2, 2020

Posted: Wednesday, December 2, 2020 7:00 pm

The UTPB men’s basketball team was picked to finish eighth in the Lone Star Conference in a preseason coaches poll released Wednesday.

Three-time conference champions West Texas A&M was a unanimous selection to claim a fourth straight title followed by Angelo State and Lubbock Christian.

The top eight teams will advance to the Lone Star Conference tournament beginning March 2, 2021. There are only 15 teams competing due to Eastern New Mexico and Western New Mexico opting out from playing.

The Falcons will open conference play Dec. 11 at UT-Tyler, which was picked to finish 14th.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

