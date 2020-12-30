COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB nominated for national civic award

The UTPB men’s basketball team is earning recognition for its work off the court.

The Falcons were nominated for a Civvy, a nationwide award highlighting civic work across the country at national, local and youth levels. The team is one of 14 finalists in the local category, the team announced Wednesday.

The team collaborated with the UTPB Honors College back in September to register to vote and sharing information about getting the local community registered as well.

The finalists will be announced in early 2021 with the winners scheduled to be announced in a virtual ceremony in March.