  • December 19, 2020

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB men remain unbeaten

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB men remain unbeaten

Posted: Saturday, December 19, 2020 7:10 pm

OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The UTPB men’s basketball team continued its undefeated start to the season with another close win over Cameron to close out the weekend in an 85-80 win Saturday at Falcon Dome.

Playing its second game in as many days, the Falcons (5-0) were led by Jordan Horn who scored 26 points as the Falcons were coming off a 104-102 win over Cameron on Friday.

Trevion Lamar added 22 points for UTPB while Jay Workman had 15 for the Falcons.

Cameron fell to 0-4 for the season with the loss.

The Aggies were led by Brock Schreiner who had 28 points total. Kendall Scott had 12 for Cameron as did Jalen Mangum.

UTPB now heads into the Christmas break.

The Falcons next contest will be against Arkansas-Fort Smith on Jan. 2.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

