The UTPB men’s basketball team has expanded its coaching staff with the addition of graduate assistant Isaiah Torres.

Torres comes in with experience at the Division I level, having previously served as a student manager at the University of Texas under Coach Shaka Smart.

The Falcons finished 16-16 last season and reached the Long Star Conference tournament. The Longhorns went 19-12 last year in a season that ended premature due to the COVID-19 pandemic.