COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB adds Croatian national team player

Croatia’s Luka Juricki has signed to play for the UTPB men’s basketball team, the school announced Wednesday.

Juricki, a 6-foot-3 guard, played for the Croatian National Team, along with KK Rudes Zagreat in the Prva Liga.

He averaged 18 points, five assists, four rebounds and two steals a game last season and joins a backcourt that paces the Falcons to the third-ranked scoring offense in the Lone Star Conference.