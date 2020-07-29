  • July 29, 2020

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB adds Croatian national team player

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB adds Croatian national team player

Posted: Wednesday, July 29, 2020 6:48 pm

Odessa American

Croatia’s Luka Juricki has signed to play for the UTPB men’s basketball team, the school announced Wednesday.

Juricki, a 6-foot-3 guard, played for the Croatian National Team, along with KK Rudes Zagreat in the Prva Liga.

He averaged 18 points, five assists, four rebounds and two steals a game last season and joins a backcourt that paces the Falcons to the third-ranked scoring offense in the Lone Star Conference.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

