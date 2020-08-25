  • August 25, 2020

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB adds Brikat as transfer

Posted: Tuesday, August 25, 2020 7:26 pm

OA sports oasports@oaoa.com

The UTPB men’s basketball team officially announced the arrival of junior college transfer Malik Brikat as the latest addition to the team in a release Tuesday.

The 6-9 forward from Pembroke Pines, Fla., spent last season at nearby Howard College in Big Spring. He also played at ASA Miami his freshman year, where he averaged 12 points and nine rebounds per game.

Brikat started eight games for Howard College last season and finished in double figures scoring three times. He has seen game action in 33 games over his collegiate career.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 7:26 pm.

