COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB adds Brikat as transfer

The UTPB men’s basketball team officially announced the arrival of junior college transfer Malik Brikat as the latest addition to the team in a release Tuesday.

The 6-9 forward from Pembroke Pines, Fla., spent last season at nearby Howard College in Big Spring. He also played at ASA Miami his freshman year, where he averaged 12 points and nine rebounds per game.

Brikat started eight games for Howard College last season and finished in double figures scoring three times. He has seen game action in 33 games over his collegiate career.