COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Second-half surge lifts Wranglers past Western Texas College

It was a tale of two halves for Odessa College basketball team against Western Texas College.

After getting off to a slow start in the first half, the host Wranglers found their rhythm in the second half to pull away for a 69-50 victory over the Westerners in Western Junior College Athletic Conference play Monday at the OC Sports Center.

Jordan Booker played a big role in the turnaround, scoring 13 of his game-high 15 points in the second half. Dancell Leter also had 13 points for Odessa College, 11 of those coming in the first half.

Isaac Mushila led Western Texas College with 12 points while Ja’Bryant Hill and CJ Smith had 11 each for the Westerners.

Both teams traded the lead in the game’s first 10 minutes but it was Western Texas College who was in control for most of the half.

Odessa College had its struggles offensively, finishing 7-of-30 from the field in the first 20 minutes. The Wranglers also were 2-for-14 from the 3-point line and the result was a 28-21 halftime deficit.

The difference for Odessa College (17-1 overall, 10-1 WJCAC) was turning up the defensive intensity and found its shot in the second period. It took the Wranglers only seven minutes to eclipse their first-half point total thanks to shooting 52% from the field after halftime.

“We had kind of a fogged look to us, I don’t know what it was,” head coach Kris Baumann said. “I got a tough group of guys, we’ve been together for a long period of time.

I was very, very happy with the second half because we kind of snapped out of that little funk we were in for the first 20 minutes.”

The Wranglers also scored 27 points off of 22 turnovers from Western Texas College (9-6, 4-6). Aquarn Butler also played a key role in that with eight steals and seven assists along with Booker’s scoring. Shakeem Alcindor also had a game-high six rebounds for the Wranglers.

Booker added he didn’t see Western Texas make any changes to its defense late in the game; his team just needed to get in the right mindset to turn things around.

“I just felt like we needed to come out tough and I wanted to start that off,” he said.

The Wranglers will look to extend their winning streak to six games on the road against Clarendon College at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Clarendon.

