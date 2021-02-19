  • February 19, 2021

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Second-half scoring run proves costly for Falcons - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Second-half scoring run proves costly for Falcons

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Lubbock Christian 93, UTPB 58

LUBBOCK CHRISTIAN (15-0 Overall, 13-0 Lone Star Conference)

Parker Hicks 8-15 3-6 21, Rowan Mackenzie 3-7 4-5 11, Cameron Copley 2-5 1-1 6, Ty Caswell 1-3 2-3 5, Lloyd Daniels 4-7 3-4 11, Aamer Muhammad 7-10 0-0 19, Jalen Brattain 6-8 0-0 16, Gonzalo Corbalan 2-2 0-0 4, Ben Janassan 0-0 0-0 0, Cade McDowell 0-0 0-0 0, Zach Stepp 0-0 0-0 0, Karhan Jones 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-58 13-19 93.

UTPB (8-8, 7-8)

Adam Rivera 1-3 1-2 4, Trevion Lamar 3-9 5-6 11, Brandon Burrell 2-3 2-2 6, Jay Workman 4-8 1-3 9, Jordan Horn 3-10 1-1 8, Zack Selvage 2-3 2-2 8, Wesley Hayes 2-5 1-2 6, Malik Brikat 2-5 2-4 6, Luka Juricki 0-0 0-0 0, Tyler Jarolik 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-47 15-22 58.

Halftime — Lubbock Christian 39, UTPB 32. 3-Point goals — Lubbock Christian 14-25 (Muhammad 5-8, Brattain 4-5, Hicks 2-6, Caswell 1-1, Mackenzie 1-2, Copley 1-3), UTPB 5-16 (Selvage 2-3, Rivera 1-1, Hayes 1-2, Horn 1-5, Jarolik 0-1, Lamar 0-4). Total fouls — Lubbock Christian 17, UTPB 19. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None. Rebounds — Lubbock Christian 33 (Caswell 7), UTPB 30 (Rivera 6). Assists — Lubbock Christian 17 (Copley 7), UTPB 6 (Lamar 2, Workman 2).

Posted: Friday, February 19, 2021 9:48 pm

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Second-half scoring run proves costly for Falcons By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649 Odessa American

What started off as a close battle escalated into a one-sided game quickly for the UTPB basketball team against No. 9 Lubbock Christian.

Unfortunately for the Falcons, it did not swing in their favor as a second-half run proved to be the difference as the Chaparrals pulled away for a 93-58 victory in Lone Star Conference play Friday at the Falcon Dome.

UTPB (8-8 overall, 7-8 Lone Star Conference) trailed 39-32 after the first 20 minutes before Lubbock Christian seized control of the game over the span of eight minutes with a 32-7 run.

Trevion Lamar led the Falcons with 11 points while Jay Workman added nine but it was not enough to keep pace with Lubbock Christian’s torrid shooting pace. The Chaparrals shot 61.3 percent from the field in the second half, including going 11 of 16 from 3-point range.  

“It was a multitude of things,” UTPB head coach Josh Newman said. “You look at the first half and it’s a five-point game at one point and I didn’t think we played exceptionally well to be honest. But you come out at halftime and unfortunately there’s two guys who aren’t on the floor anymore and it’s hard to deal with from an emotional and physical standpoint.”

Newman was referring to guards Zack Selvage and Jordan Horn, who both suffered sprained ankles in the first half.  The duo had eight points each before being limited in the second half. Luka Juricki also was dealing with a bad ankle as well to make things even more difficult for UTPB.

The Falcons did get off to a good start by scoring the first six points. That was before the Chaparrals answered with a 12-2 run of their own to take the lead they would not relinquish.

Lubbock Christian (15-0, 13-0) pushed the lead to as much as 11 points at 24-13 with a 3-pointer from Parker Hicks, who led the team with a game-high 21 points and was one of five Chaparrals to finish in double figures.

UTPB kept pace into the second half before Lubbock Christian’s Jalen Brattain started the scoring flurry with a 3-pointer with 14:21 left in the second half to make it 50-42.

The Chaps kept the barrage going, making 9-of-10 3-pointers as part of the run. Brattain finished with 16 points and Aamer Muhammad had 19 as the two combined to make nine of LCU’s 14 3-pointers in the game.

Lloyd Daniels and Rowan McKenzie each had 11 points for the Chaparrals.

“I thought we showed a lot of resolve,” Lubbock Christian head coach Todd Duncan said. “I know UTPB is playing with some men down and they’re making it hard on us. I just told our guys to stick with it and then they started making some shots.”

The series wraps up Sunday with a rematch in Lubbock.

>> Follow Tony Venegas on Twitter at @OA_TVenegas

Posted in , , , on Friday, February 19, 2021 9:48 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
33°
Humidity: 80%
Winds: S at 6mph
Feels Like: 28°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 48°/Low 25°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 20s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 57°/Low 34°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s.

sunday

weather
High 57°/Low 26°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 20s.

monday

weather
High 54°/Low 31°
Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]