COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Second half burst lifts St. Edward's past UTPB

The UTPB men’s basketball team hung close with No. 11 St. Edward’s before the Hilltoppers pulled away for an 86-65 victory Thursday at the Recreation and Athletics Center.

UTPB (6-6 overall, 5-6 Lone Star Conference) trailed 38-35 at halftime before a 20-0 run by St. Edward’s (8-1, 6-1) in the second half put the game out of reach.

B.J. Maxwell was one of five Hilltoppers in double figures scoring, finishing with a game-high 25 points. Logan Cook had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Jordan Horn led the Falcons with 15 points and Adam Rivera finished with a game-high 13 rebounds.

The series concludes at 5 p.m. Friday.