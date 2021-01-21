COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Second half burst lifts St. Edward's past UTPB

utpb logo transparent
- St. Edward’s 86, UTPB 65
-
Thursday, Recreation and Athletics Center, Austin
UTPB (6-6 Overall, 5-6 Lone Star Conference)
Quinntez Grimes 5-9 0-0 11, Wesley Hayes 2-10 4-7 9, Malik Brikat 3-7 2-3 8, Jay Workman 3-10 1-3 7, Brandon Burrell 0-0 2-2 2, Jordan Horn 5-16 1-2 15, Luka Juricki 3-6 0-0 6, Adam Rivera 2-4 0-1 4, Tyler Jarolik 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 24-65 10-17 65.
ST. EDWARD’S (8-1, 6-1)
B.J. Maxwell 10-17 0-0 25, Daniel Venzant 5-11 4-4 16, Jake Krafka 5-10 2-3 15, Logan Cook 4-6 2-3 15, Ryan Garza 3-6 0-0 7, Marcus Hill 4-7 0-0 10, Kijana Love 1-2 0-0 2, Carson Murphy 0-3 0-0 0, Sean Phillips 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 32-64 13-30 86.
Halftime — St. Edward’s 38, UTPB 35. 3-Point goals — UTPB 7-24 (Horn 4-8, Grimes 1-2, Jarolik 1-3, Hayes 1-6, Rivera 0-1, Workman 0-1, Juricki 0-3). St. Edward’s 13-30 (Maxwell 5-7, Krafka 3-7, Hill 2-4, Venzant 2-4, Garza 1-4, Murphy 0-2, Phillips 0-2) Total fouls — UTPB 14, St. Edwar’d’s 12.. Fouled out — None.. Technical fouls — UTPB: Juricki. Rebounds — UTPB 42 (Rivera 13), St. Edward’s 39 (Cook 10). Assists — UTPB 9 (Horn 2, Workman 2).
AUSTIN The UTPB men’s basketball team hung close with No. 11 St. Edward’s before the Hilltoppers pulled away for an 86-65 victory Thursday at the Recreation and Athletics Center.
UTPB (6-6 overall, 5-6 Lone Star Conference) trailed 38-35 at halftime before a 20-0 run by St. Edward’s (8-1, 6-1) in the second half put the game out of reach.
B.J. Maxwell was one of five Hilltoppers in double figures scoring, finishing with a game-high 25 points. Logan Cook had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Jordan Horn led the Falcons with 15 points and Adam Rivera finished with a game-high 13 rebounds.
The series concludes at 5 p.m. Friday.
