COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Richardson steps up as Wranglers knock off Howard College

The Odessa College won its fourth straight game by holding on for a 62-53 victory over Howard College in Western Junior College Athletic Conference play Thursday at Dorothy Garrett Coliseum.

The Wranglers (16-1 overall, 9-1 WJCAC) led by as many as 19 points in the second half before holding on for the win.

Tre Richardson led the way for the Wranglers, finishing with a team-high 18 points and seven rebounds. Richardson also made all five of Odessa College’s 3-pointers in the win.

Shakeem Alcindor also had 13 points and five rebounds for the Wranglers.

Bonny Udoh had a game-high 19 points to lead the Hawks (8-6, 5-6).