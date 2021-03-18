Jacob Ford
Odessa College's Tre Richardson (15) dribbles down court against Midland College's Tyler Brinkman (10) during the first half Monday night at the Al G Langford Chaparral Center in Midland.
- Odessa College 62, Howard College 53
ODESSA COLLEGE (16-1 Overall, 9-1 WJCAC)
Dancell Leter 1-3 7-9 9, Aquarn Butler 1-6 0-0 2, Elijah Tate 1-4 1-2 3, Demarius Splunge 1-2 0-0 2, Shakeem Alcindor 6-6 1-2 13, Jordan Booker 28 0-0 4, Isaiah Turner 2-2 1-2 5, Shaman Alston 1-3 0-1 2, Doug Young 0-2 0-0 0, Travis Gray 0-0 0-0 0, Darrell Washington 0-0 0-0 0, Tre Richardson 6-9 1-2 18, Alphousseyni Diedhiou 1-3 0-0 2, Cameron Denson 1-2 0-1 2, Teiquan Rush 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-50 11-19 62.
HOWARD COLLEGE (8-6, 5-6)
Rodney Smith 2-10 1-1 6, Jacoby Bishop 3-10 0-0 6, Blaize Sagna 2-8 0-0 5, Akene Agee 0-1 0-0 0, Bonny Udoh 7-10 5-5 19, D’Mari Wiltz 2-3 0-0 4, Zach Mackson 1-3 0-0 2, Mo Musa 0-0 0-0 0, Noah Mason 1-7 2-2 5, Sami Sanad 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 21-56 8-8 53.
Halftime — Odessa College 35, Howard College 20. 3-Point goals — Odessa College 5-13 (Richardson 5-7, Booker 0-1, Young 0-1, Tate 0-2, Butler 0-2), Howard College 3-19 (Mason 1-4, Smith 1-5, Sagna 1-6, Wiltz 0-1, Agee 0-1, Bishop 0-2). Total fouls — Odessa College 13, Howard College 16. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None. Rebounds — Odessa College 29 (Richardson 7), Howard College 16 (Smith 4). Assists — Odessa College 11 (Butler 4), Howard College 9 (Bishop 4).
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Richardson steps up as Wranglers knock off Howard College
BIG SPRING The Odessa College won its fourth straight game by holding on for a 62-53 victory over Howard College in Western Junior College Athletic Conference play Thursday at Dorothy Garrett Coliseum.
The Wranglers (16-1 overall, 9-1 WJCAC) led by as many as 19 points in the second half before holding on for the win.
Tre Richardson led the way for the Wranglers, finishing with a team-high 18 points and seven rebounds. Richardson also made all five of Odessa College’s 3-pointers in the win.
Shakeem Alcindor also had 13 points and five rebounds for the Wranglers.
Bonny Udoh had a game-high 19 points to lead the Hawks (8-6, 5-6).
