Odessa College's Elijah Tate (5) dunks against Loyalty College Prep in a nonconference game on Feb. 4 at the OC Sports Center.
- No. 8 Odessa College 79, Frank Phillips College 76
ODESSA COLLEGE (7-0 overall, 1-0 WJCAC)
Isiah Turner 3-4 2-4 9, Dancell Leter 7-8 5-8 19, Aquarn Butler 1-3 2-2 5, Elijah Tate 4-14 2-2 13, Shakeem Alcindor 2-7 3-6 7, Jordan Booker 2-8 0-0 5, Shaman Alston 0-2 0-0 0, Doug Young 1-4 2-2 4, Travis Gray 0-0 0-0 0, Darrell Washington 2-4, 0-3 4, Tre Richardon 3-7 1-1 8, Alphousseyni Diedhiou 0-1 1-3 1, Cameron Denson 00-1 0-0 0, Demarius Splunge 2-4 0-0 4, Teiquan Rush 0-0 0-0 0, Darrius Miles 0-0 0-0 0 . Totals 27-67 18-31 79.
FRANK PHILLIPS COLLEGE (6-1, 0-1)
Lance Amir Paul 3-10 2-3 9, Jovan Savic 1-4 5-6 7, Manny Bell 7-14 4-4 21, Hugh Edmo 2-2 0-0 6, CJ Ray 5-10 4-6 15, Aiden Gair 3-5 0-0 8, Jalen Collins 1-5 0-0 2, Jaheim Tanksley 1-7 2-2 4, Aljosa Kovacevic 0-0 0-0 0, Adeola Seun 2-2 0-1 4, Dareon Grahm 0-0 0-0 0, Woody Therenciel 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 17-22 76.
Halftime — Odessa College 39, Frank Phillips 39. 3-Point goals — Odessa College 7-19 (Turner 1-1, Butler 1-2, Tate 3-9, Booker 1-2, Young 0-1, Richardson 1-3, Denson 0-1), Frank Phillips . Total fouls — Odessa College 23, Frank Phillps. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None. Rebounds — Odessa College 40 (Leter 9), Frank Phillips 30 (Ray 12). Assists — Odessa College 19 (Booker 6), Frank Phillips 15 (Amir Paul 4)..
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Odessa College uses rally to edge Frank Phillips College
BORGER The Odessa College men’s basketball team put on an offensive display in the final minute to edge Frank Philips College, 79-76, in Western Junior College Athletic Conference play Monday at the Borger Community Activity Center.
The Wranglers (7-0 overall, 1-0 in conference) outscored the Plainsmen 14-3 in the final 60 seconds after trailing most of the second half.
Dancell Leter scored 19 points to lead Odessa College, with Elijah Tate adding 13 to the victory.
Manny Bell scored a game-high 21 points for the Plainsmen (6-1, 0-1), with CJ Ray finishing with 15 points and a game-high 12 rebounds.
