COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Odessa College stays unbeaten with victory over Western Texas College

The No. 4 Odessa College basketball team kept its unbeaten record intact by pulling away for a 78-67 victory over Western Texas College in Western Junior College Athletic Conference play Monday at The Coliseum.

Elijah Tate made five 3-pointer en route to a game-high 19 points for the Wranglers (10-0, 3-0 WJCAC) while Jordan Booker added 17 points and six rebounds.

Isaac Mushila finished with a double-double for the Westerners with 14 points and 12 rebounds. CJ Smith and Lorenzo Downey led Western Texas College with 16 points each while Lucas Kroft had 14 as well.

The Wranglers host Clarendon College at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the OC Sports Center.