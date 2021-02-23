  • February 23, 2021

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Odessa College stays unbeaten with victory over Western Texas College - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Odessa College stays unbeaten with victory over Western Texas College

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Odessa College 78, Western Texas College 67

Monday, The Coliseum, Snyder

ODESSA COLLEGE (10-0 Overall, 3-0 WJCAC)

Isaiah Turner 2-5 1-3 5, Dancell Leter 0-0 0-0 0, Shaman Alston 0-1 1-2 1, Aquarn Butler 3-7 0-0 8, Shakeem Alcindor 2-6 0-0 4, Jordan Booker 6-12 4-4 17, Elijah Tate 7-12 0-0 19, Yohamid Rodriguez 0-0 0-0 0, Doug Young 1-3 0-0 2, Travis Gray 0-2 0-2 0, Tre Richardson 3-6 0-2 7, Alphousseyni Diedhiou 2-4 1-1 5, Cameron Denson 1-2 2-2 4, Demarius Splunge 2-3 2-2 6, Darrius Miles 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-64 11-16 78.

WESTERN TEXAS COLLEGE (4-2, 0-2)

CJ Smith 5-15 5-9 16, Lucas Kroft 5-7 0-0 14, Deng Mayar 0-1 1-8 1, Lorenzo Downey 6-8 1-2 16, Isaac Mushila 5-9 4-7 14, Dawson John 0-2 0-0 0, Ja’Bryant Hill 0-1 1-2 1, Nakavieon White 2-10 0-0 5, Tyson Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Lorenzo Waddy Jr. 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 12-28 67.

Halftime — Odessa College 36, Western Texas College 30. 3-Point goals — Odessa College 9-23 (Tate 5-10, Butler 2-4, Booker 1-1, Richardson 1-3, Young 0-1, Gray 0-2, Turner 0-2), Western Texas College 9-22 (Kroft 4-6, Downey 3-5, White 1-2, Smith 1-6, Mayar 0-1, John 0-2). Total fouls — Odessa College 25, Western Texas College 16. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None. Rebounds — Odessa College 38 (Diedhiou 8), Western Texas College 38 (Mushila 12). Assists — Odessa College 14 (Butler 3, Booker 3), Western Texas College 14 (Smith 3, Mushila 3, White 3).

Posted: Monday, February 22, 2021 8:35 pm

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Odessa College stays unbeaten with victory over Western Texas College OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

SNYDER The No. 4 Odessa College basketball team kept its unbeaten record intact by pulling away for a 78-67 victory over Western Texas College in Western Junior College Athletic Conference play Monday at The Coliseum.

Elijah Tate made five 3-pointer en route to a game-high 19 points for the Wranglers (10-0, 3-0 WJCAC) while Jordan Booker added 17 points and six rebounds.

Isaac Mushila finished with a double-double for the Westerners with 14 points and 12 rebounds. CJ Smith and Lorenzo Downey led Western Texas College with 16 points each while Lucas Kroft had 14 as well.

The Wranglers host Clarendon College at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the OC Sports Center.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Monday, February 22, 2021 8:35 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
49°
Humidity: 31%
Winds: SSW at 8mph
Feels Like: 45°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 70°/Low 35°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 76°/Low 39°
Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 63°/Low 36°
Sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 30s.

thursday

weather
High 43°/Low 29°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]