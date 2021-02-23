COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Odessa College stays unbeaten with victory over Western Texas College

Odessa College logo
- Odessa College 78, Western Texas College 67
-
Monday, The Coliseum, Snyder
ODESSA COLLEGE (10-0 Overall, 3-0 WJCAC)
Isaiah Turner 2-5 1-3 5, Dancell Leter 0-0 0-0 0, Shaman Alston 0-1 1-2 1, Aquarn Butler 3-7 0-0 8, Shakeem Alcindor 2-6 0-0 4, Jordan Booker 6-12 4-4 17, Elijah Tate 7-12 0-0 19, Yohamid Rodriguez 0-0 0-0 0, Doug Young 1-3 0-0 2, Travis Gray 0-2 0-2 0, Tre Richardson 3-6 0-2 7, Alphousseyni Diedhiou 2-4 1-1 5, Cameron Denson 1-2 2-2 4, Demarius Splunge 2-3 2-2 6, Darrius Miles 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-64 11-16 78.
WESTERN TEXAS COLLEGE (4-2, 0-2)
CJ Smith 5-15 5-9 16, Lucas Kroft 5-7 0-0 14, Deng Mayar 0-1 1-8 1, Lorenzo Downey 6-8 1-2 16, Isaac Mushila 5-9 4-7 14, Dawson John 0-2 0-0 0, Ja’Bryant Hill 0-1 1-2 1, Nakavieon White 2-10 0-0 5, Tyson Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Lorenzo Waddy Jr. 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 12-28 67.
Halftime — Odessa College 36, Western Texas College 30. 3-Point goals — Odessa College 9-23 (Tate 5-10, Butler 2-4, Booker 1-1, Richardson 1-3, Young 0-1, Gray 0-2, Turner 0-2), Western Texas College 9-22 (Kroft 4-6, Downey 3-5, White 1-2, Smith 1-6, Mayar 0-1, John 0-2). Total fouls — Odessa College 25, Western Texas College 16. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None. Rebounds — Odessa College 38 (Diedhiou 8), Western Texas College 38 (Mushila 12). Assists — Odessa College 14 (Butler 3, Booker 3), Western Texas College 14 (Smith 3, Mushila 3, White 3).
SNYDER The No. 4 Odessa College basketball team kept its unbeaten record intact by pulling away for a 78-67 victory over Western Texas College in Western Junior College Athletic Conference play Monday at The Coliseum.
Elijah Tate made five 3-pointer en route to a game-high 19 points for the Wranglers (10-0, 3-0 WJCAC) while Jordan Booker added 17 points and six rebounds.
Isaac Mushila finished with a double-double for the Westerners with 14 points and 12 rebounds. CJ Smith and Lorenzo Downey led Western Texas College with 16 points each while Lucas Kroft had 14 as well.
The Wranglers host Clarendon College at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the OC Sports Center.
