  • February 4, 2021

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Odessa College runs away from Loyalty Prep - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Odessa College runs away from Loyalty Prep

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Odessa College 132, Loyalty Prep 52

LOYALTY PREP

Lavell Brodnex 7-22 4-7 22, Jaden Juarez 0-2 0-0 0, Ajzahn Kea 2-8 0-0 6, Jeremiah Gilliam 4-15 1-2 11, Chol Ngueny 2-3 1-2 5, Jacob Bullock 1-3 2-4 4, Jeremiah Ifejeh 2-5 0-1 4, Jordan Assani 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-59 8-16 52.

ODESSA COLLEGE

Isaiah Turner 4-4 1-1 9, Dancell Leter 3-3 0-0 8, Aquarn Butler 2-2 0-0 4, Elijah Tate 4-12 3-4 12, Shakeen Alcindor 4-6 0-0 8, Jordan Booker 5-7 2-2 13, Shaman Alson 5-12 2-2 12, Yohamid Rodriguez 1-6 0-0 2, Dough Young 3-7 0-0 7, Travis Gray 3-7 1-4 10, Teiquan Rush 2-4 0-0 4, Tre Richardson 4-7 2-2 13, Alphousseyni Diedhiou 4-5 0-0 8, Cameron Denson 2-4 0-2 5, Demarius Splunge 3-5 0-0 11, Darrius Miles 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 54-95 11-17 132.

Halftime — Odessa College 67, Loyalty Prep 29. 3-Point goals — Loyalty Prep 8-24 (Brodnex 4-9, Juarez 0-1, Kea 2-5, Gililam 2-8, Ifejeh 0-1), Odessa College 13-33 (Leter 2-2, Tate 1-8, Booker 1-2, Alston 0-2, Rodriguez 0-2, Young 1-2, Gray 3-7, Richardson 3-6, Denson 1-1, Splunge 1-1). Total fouls — Loyalty Prep 12, Odessa College 14. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None. Rebounds — Loyalty Prep 28 (Gilliam 6), Odessa College 57 (Diedhiou 8). Assists — Loyalty Prep 7 (Gilliam 3), Odessa College 33 (Rodriguez 8).

 

 

 

 

 

Posted: Thursday, February 4, 2021 10:10 pm

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Odessa College runs away from Loyalty Prep By Lee Scheide lscheide@oaoa.com, 432-333-7703 Odessa American

It’s not the type of competition that the Odessa College men’s basketball team was expecting during its run up to Western Junior College Athletic Conference play.

But it is competition and a chance for the Wranglers to put into motion what coach Kris Baumann has been working on in practice.

Jordan Booker and Tre Richardson each scored 13 points to lead Odessa College to a dominating 132-52 victory against Loyalty Prep Thursday at the OC Sports Center.

Elijah Tate and Shaman Alston each chipped in 12 points to the victory, with Demaius Splunge adding 11 and Travis Gray 10.

The Wranglers played 16 different players and everyone scored.

“With everything going on with the pandemic, it’s just good to be playing games,” Baumann said. “We had a team cancel on us for tomorrow (Friday) and another team said it would be able to play so we are going to get another game before conference starts on Monday.

“I thought we shared the ball well and we pressured well and we got everyone into the game.”

The Wranglers finished with 33 assists and 23 steals, outscoring Loyalty Prep 48-0 on turnovers. Odessa College also dominated on the glass with a 57-28 margin in rebounds, including 19 offensive rebounds.

Lavell Brodnex led Loyalty Prep with a game-high 22 points, including four 3-pointers, with Jeremiah Gilliam finish with 11.

Odessa College showcased it full-court pressure right off the bat when Aquarn Butler stole the ball and drove in for a layup on Loyalty Prep’s first possession of the game.

Brodnex and Gilliam combined on the next two possessions to put the visitors ahead, 4-2, before Gray connected on a 3-pointer from the left wing. Brodnex answered from the right corner for a 7-5 lead and the Wranglers said enough.

Booker drove into the paint and converted a close-range jump shot to tie the game and Odessa College used that to start a 60-20 run through the rest of the first half, going into the break with a 67-29 lead.

Follow Lee Scheide on Twitter at @OALeeScheide

Contact Lee Scheide on Twitter @OALeeScheide, on Facebook at OA Lee Scheide, or call 432-333-7703.

Posted in , , , on Thursday, February 4, 2021 10:10 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
46°
Humidity: 48%
Winds: E at 12mph
Feels Like: 40°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 69°/Low 34°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 65°/Low 45°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s.

saturday

weather
High 66°/Low 38°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

sunday

weather
High 76°/Low 46°
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]