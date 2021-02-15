  • February 15, 2021

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Odessa College moves up two spots in newest rankings

Posted: Monday, February 15, 2021 5:21 pm

The Odessa College men’s basketball team moved up two spots to No. 5 in the latest NJCAA Division I basketball rankings released Monday.

The Wranglers (8-0 overall) moved up into the top five this season after winning its only game last week, a 123-64 victory over Strength N’ Motion. South Plains College (7-0) remained the No. 1 team in the country and is the only other Western Junior College Athletic Conference team ranked.

Odessa College is scheduled to return to the court against Midland College at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the OC Sports Center.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

