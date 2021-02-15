COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Odessa College moves up two spots in newest rankings

The Odessa College men’s basketball team moved up two spots to No. 5 in the latest NJCAA Division I basketball rankings released Monday.

The Wranglers (8-0 overall) moved up into the top five this season after winning its only game last week, a 123-64 victory over Strength N’ Motion. South Plains College (7-0) remained the No. 1 team in the country and is the only other Western Junior College Athletic Conference team ranked.