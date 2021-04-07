COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Odessa College falls in overtime to Western Texas College

The Odessa College basketball team had an early exit in the Western Junior College Athletic Conference Tournament, falling 96-94 to Western Texas College on Tuesday at the Rip Griffin Center.

The Wranglers (20-2 overall) were able to get to overtime after Jordan Booker made a layup with five seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 84-84. Odessa College had a final possession to tie the game but was unable to convert in overtime.

Aquarn Butler finished with 19 points and eight assists and was one of five Wranglers in double figures. Isaac Mushila finished with a double-double of 29 points and 23 rebounds. CJ Smith also had 27 points for the Westerners, who advanced to the championship game Wednesday against the winner of South Plains College and Howard College.