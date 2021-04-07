  • April 7, 2021

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Odessa College falls in overtime to Western Texas College - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Odessa College falls in overtime to Western Texas College

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Western Texas College 96, Odessa College 94 (OT)

WJCAC Tournament Semifinals

Tuesday, Rip Griffin Center, Lubbock

ODESSA COLLEGE (20-2)

Isaiah Turner 7-13 2-2 16, Dancell Leter 3-7 6-8 13, Aquarn Butler 5-8 7-9 19, Dough Young 4-4 0-0 11, Shakeem Alcindor 0-3 0-0 0, Jordan Booker 3-8 3-6 9, Shaman Alston 1-2 1-2 3, Elijah Tate 0-7 0-2 0, Travis Gray 0-3 0-0 0, Darrell Washington 1-1 1-3 6, Tre Richardson 1-4 2-2 4, Alphousseyni Diedhiou 6-7 1-2 13, Cameron Denson 0-2 1-2 1, Tiequan Rush 0-1 0-0 0, Darrius Miles 1-1 0-0 2. Yohamid Rodriguez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-7124-38 94.

WESTERN TEXAS COLLEGE (14-7)

CJ Smith 7-18 9-12 27, Lucas Kroft 1-1 2-2 5, Deng Mayar 5-8 2-5 12, Lorenzo Downey 3-4 0-0 9, Isaac Mushila 4-10 21-24 29, Dawson John 2-5 1-2 7, Andrew Kroft 1-1 0-0 3, Tyson Brown 1-5 2-6 4. Totals 24-52 37-51 96.

Halftime — Western Texas College 47, Odessa College 37. 3-Point goals — Odessa College 6-28 (Young 3-3, Butler 2-4, Leter 1-3, Alston 0-1, Denson 0-1, Booker 0-2, Richardson 0-2, Gray 0-3, Turner 0-4, Tate 0-5). Western Texas College: 11-22 (Smith 4-8, Downey 3-4, John 2-5, L. Kroft 1-1, A. Kroft 1-1, Mayar 0-2). Total fouls — Odessa College 33, Western Texas College 27. Fouled out — Odessa College: Turner, Alcindor, Diedhiou. Western Texas College: L. Kroft, Mayar, Downey. Technical fouls — None. Rebounds — Odessa College 38 (Diedhiou 8), Western Texas College 47 (Mushila 23). Assists — Odessa College 12 (Butler 8), Western Texas College 15 (Downey 4, L. Kroft 2).

Posted: Tuesday, April 6, 2021 10:02 pm

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Odessa College falls in overtime to Western Texas College OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

LUBBOCK The Odessa College basketball team had an early exit in the Western Junior College Athletic Conference Tournament, falling 96-94 to Western Texas College on Tuesday at the Rip Griffin Center.

The Wranglers (20-2 overall) were able to get to overtime after Jordan Booker made a layup with five seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 84-84. Odessa College had a final possession to tie the game but was unable to convert in overtime.

Aquarn Butler finished with 19 points and eight assists and was one of five Wranglers in double figures. Isaac Mushila finished with a double-double of 29 points and 23 rebounds. CJ Smith also had 27 points for the Westerners, who advanced to the championship game Wednesday against the winner of South Plains College and Howard College.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 10:02 pm.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
73°
Humidity: 9%
Winds: WSW at 9mph
Feels Like: 73°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 92°/Low 53°
Clear. Lows overnight in the low 50s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 84°/Low 50°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 50s.

thursday

weather
High 87°/Low 63°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s.

friday

weather
High 89°/Low 50°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]