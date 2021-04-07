Odessa College logo
- Western Texas College 96, Odessa College 94 (OT)
WJCAC Tournament Semifinals
Tuesday, Rip Griffin Center, Lubbock
ODESSA COLLEGE (20-2)
Isaiah Turner 7-13 2-2 16, Dancell Leter 3-7 6-8 13, Aquarn Butler 5-8 7-9 19, Dough Young 4-4 0-0 11, Shakeem Alcindor 0-3 0-0 0, Jordan Booker 3-8 3-6 9, Shaman Alston 1-2 1-2 3, Elijah Tate 0-7 0-2 0, Travis Gray 0-3 0-0 0, Darrell Washington 1-1 1-3 6, Tre Richardson 1-4 2-2 4, Alphousseyni Diedhiou 6-7 1-2 13, Cameron Denson 0-2 1-2 1, Tiequan Rush 0-1 0-0 0, Darrius Miles 1-1 0-0 2. Yohamid Rodriguez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-7124-38 94.
WESTERN TEXAS COLLEGE (14-7)
CJ Smith 7-18 9-12 27, Lucas Kroft 1-1 2-2 5, Deng Mayar 5-8 2-5 12, Lorenzo Downey 3-4 0-0 9, Isaac Mushila 4-10 21-24 29, Dawson John 2-5 1-2 7, Andrew Kroft 1-1 0-0 3, Tyson Brown 1-5 2-6 4. Totals 24-52 37-51 96.
Halftime — Western Texas College 47, Odessa College 37. 3-Point goals — Odessa College 6-28 (Young 3-3, Butler 2-4, Leter 1-3, Alston 0-1, Denson 0-1, Booker 0-2, Richardson 0-2, Gray 0-3, Turner 0-4, Tate 0-5). Western Texas College: 11-22 (Smith 4-8, Downey 3-4, John 2-5, L. Kroft 1-1, A. Kroft 1-1, Mayar 0-2). Total fouls — Odessa College 33, Western Texas College 27. Fouled out — Odessa College: Turner, Alcindor, Diedhiou. Western Texas College: L. Kroft, Mayar, Downey. Technical fouls — None. Rebounds — Odessa College 38 (Diedhiou 8), Western Texas College 47 (Mushila 23). Assists — Odessa College 12 (Butler 8), Western Texas College 15 (Downey 4, L. Kroft 2).
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Odessa College falls in overtime to Western Texas College
LUBBOCK The Odessa College basketball team had an early exit in the Western Junior College Athletic Conference Tournament, falling 96-94 to Western Texas College on Tuesday at the Rip Griffin Center.
The Wranglers (20-2 overall) were able to get to overtime after Jordan Booker made a layup with five seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 84-84. Odessa College had a final possession to tie the game but was unable to convert in overtime.
Aquarn Butler finished with 19 points and eight assists and was one of five Wranglers in double figures. Isaac Mushila finished with a double-double of 29 points and 23 rebounds. CJ Smith also had 27 points for the Westerners, who advanced to the championship game Wednesday against the winner of South Plains College and Howard College.
