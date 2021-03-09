  • March 9, 2021

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Odessa College cruises past Frank Phillips College - Odessa American: Sports

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Odessa College cruises past Frank Phillips College

Posted: Monday, March 8, 2021 10:18 pm

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Odessa College cruises past Frank Phillips College Chris Amaya camaya@oaoa.com 432-333-7791 Odessa American

The Odessa College basketball team used a big second half to clinch a victory Monday.

The Wranglers cruised past Frank Phillips College, 105-74, in Western Junior College Athletic Conference play at the OC Sports Center.

Although the Wranglers (14-1 overall, 7-1 WJCAC) scored quickly and efficiently to open the matchup, they couldn’t create separation until late in the first half. Odessa College led from the opening tip through the first seven minutes, when Frank Phillip’s CJ Ray scored to tie the game, 16-16.

That was the last time the Plainsmen (11-4, 3-4) got close to the Wranglers on the scoreboard, as Odessa College held a lead throughout the rest of the contest. The Wranglers took a 52-44 lead into the halftime break and continued to build from there.

Back-to-back 3-pointers from Elijah Tate with 17:22 left in regulation helped Odessa College begin to pull away, as it worked up to a 59-46 lead. Odessa College outscored the Plainsmen 46-28 the rest of the  secondhalf to seal the blowout victory.

Tate led Odessa College with 15 points, while Cameron Denson collected a team-high 10 rebounds and Aquarn Butler recorded five assists.

Head coach Kris Baumann said he thought his team shared the ball well and got good performances from some of the younger players on the roster.

Alphousseyni Diedhiou went 5-5 from the field for the Wranglers, scoring 13 points and Darrell Washington pulled in nine boards.

Free-throw shooting and early travelling calls were some of the issues Baumann saw and wants his team to fix.

“We’ve got to shoot free throws better; if I had one knock on us we need to shoot the ball a little better,” Baumann said. “Sometimes the guys get a little excited when they get in the games, but they’ve got to do a better job of playing off of two feet and just slowing down a little bit.”

The last time Odessa College and Frank Phillips College met, the Wranglers came away with a tight 79-76 win. Avoiding the long drive to Borger helped Odessa College with the most recent victory, according to Baumann.

“That’s a long trip for us, it’s a five-hour bus ride for these guys to get down here,” he said. “I think that has something to do with it. I really thought we had a good crowd tonight.”

