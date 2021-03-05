COLLEGE BASKETBALL: No. 3 Wranglers fall at No. 1 South Plains in overtime

LEVELLAND The Odessa College men’s basketball team forced overtime with shot in the final two seconds of regulation but it was top-ranked South Plains that came away with a 96-93 victory in Western Junior College Athletic Conference play Thursday at the Texan Dome.

Jordan Booker hit a 3-pointer with 1.6 seconds remaining in the second half to knot the game, 81-81, as the Wranglers overcame a 14-point deficit with less than six minutes to play.

Arquan Butler led Odessa College (12-1 overall, 5-1 WJCAC) with 16 points, with Booker finishing with 14 points and Dancell Leter finishing with 13 in the loss.

Myron Gardner scored a game-high 22 point to lead five Texans (11-0, 6-0) in double figures. Philmon Gebrewhit added 18 points, Mareng Gatkouth 16, Rivaldo Soares 14 and Jevonnie Scott 10 in the victory.