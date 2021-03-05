Odessa College logo
- No. 1 South Plains College 96, No. 3 Odessa College 93 (OT)
-
ODESSA COLLEGE (12-1 overall, 5-1 Western Junior College Athletic Conference)
Isaiah Turner 2-7 2-2 8, Dancell Leter 3-4 5-6 13, Shaman Alston 1-2 1-2 3, Aquarn Butler 3-10 9-10 16, Shakeem Alcindor 2-6 2-4 6, Jordan Booker 5-15 1-2 14, Elijah Tate 2-8 3-4 8, Doug Young 2-5 2-2 7, Travis Gray 2-5 1-2 6, Darrell Washington 0-0 0-0 0, Tre Richardson 0-1 0-2 0, Alphousseyni Diedhiou 2-4 4-9 8, Cameron Denson 1-1 0-0 2, Demarius Splung 1-4 0-0 2, Teiquan Rush 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 26-71 10-24 93.
SOUTH PLAINS (11-0, 6-0)
Dalph Panopio 2-5 0-2 5, Benjamin Bayela 1-7 0-1 3, Jevonnie Scott 4-8 0-2 10, Rivaldo Soares 4-9 4-6 14, Yuot Gai 4-10 0-0 8, Mareng Gatkouth 5-5 3-7 16, Philmon Gebrewhit 4-7 10-11 18, Myron Gardner 5-10 11-12 22. Totals 29-61 28-41 96.
Halftime — South Plains 42, Odessa College 30. End of Regulation — Odessa College 82, South Plains 82. 3-Point goals — Odessa College 10-24 (Booker 3-6, Turner 2-4, Leter 2-3, Butler 1-2, Tate 1-5, Young 1-2, Gray 0-2), South Plains 10-25 (Gatkouth 3-3, Grebrewhit 0-1, Panopio 1-3, Bayela 1-5, Scott 2-4, Soares 2-4, Gardner 1-3, Gai 0-2). Total fouls — Odessa College 33, South Plalins32. Fouled out — Odessa College: Turner, Alcindor. South Plains: Gebrewhit, Scott, Gai. Technical fouls — Odessa College: Bench. South Plains: Gai. Rebounds — Odessa College 41 (Alcindor 8), South Plains 52 (Gardner 12). Assists — Odessa College 11(Butler 3), South Plains 15 (Gebrewhit 6).
Posted: Friday, March 5, 2021 7:50 pm
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: No. 3 Wranglers fall at No. 1 South Plains in overtime
Odessa American
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7787
Odessa American
LEVELLAND The Odessa College men’s basketball team forced overtime with shot in the final two seconds of regulation but it was top-ranked South Plains that came away with a 96-93 victory in Western Junior College Athletic Conference play Thursday at the Texan Dome.
Jordan Booker hit a 3-pointer with 1.6 seconds remaining in the second half to knot the game, 81-81, as the Wranglers overcame a 14-point deficit with less than six minutes to play.
Arquan Butler led Odessa College (12-1 overall, 5-1 WJCAC) with 16 points, with Booker finishing with 14 points and Dancell Leter finishing with 13 in the loss.
Myron Gardner scored a game-high 22 point to lead five Texans (11-0, 6-0) in double figures. Philmon Gebrewhit added 18 points, Mareng Gatkouth 16, Rivaldo Soares 14 and Jevonnie Scott 10 in the victory.
Posted in
Sports,
Local,
College,
Odessa College
on
Friday, March 5, 2021 7:50 pm.
| Tags:
Rivaldo Soares,
Jordan Booker,
Jevonnie Scott,
Myron Gardner,
Arquan Butler,
College Basketball,
Odessa College