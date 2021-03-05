  • March 5, 2021

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: No. 3 Wranglers fall at No. 1 South Plains in overtime

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: No. 3 Wranglers fall at No. 1 South Plains in overtime

No. 1 South Plains College 96, No. 3 Odessa College 93 (OT)

ODESSA COLLEGE (12-1 overall, 5-1 Western Junior College Athletic Conference)

Isaiah Turner 2-7 2-2 8, Dancell Leter 3-4 5-6 13, Shaman Alston 1-2 1-2 3, Aquarn Butler 3-10 9-10 16, Shakeem Alcindor 2-6 2-4 6, Jordan Booker 5-15 1-2 14, Elijah Tate 2-8 3-4 8, Doug Young 2-5 2-2 7, Travis Gray 2-5 1-2 6, Darrell Washington 0-0 0-0 0, Tre Richardson 0-1 0-2 0, Alphousseyni Diedhiou 2-4 4-9 8, Cameron Denson 1-1 0-0 2, Demarius Splung 1-4 0-0 2, Teiquan Rush 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 26-71 10-24 93.

SOUTH PLAINS (11-0, 6-0)

Dalph Panopio 2-5 0-2 5, Benjamin Bayela 1-7 0-1 3, Jevonnie Scott 4-8 0-2 10, Rivaldo Soares 4-9 4-6 14, Yuot Gai 4-10 0-0 8, Mareng Gatkouth 5-5 3-7 16, Philmon Gebrewhit 4-7 10-11 18, Myron Gardner 5-10 11-12 22. Totals 29-61 28-41 96.

Halftime — South Plains 42, Odessa College 30. End of Regulation — Odessa College 82, South Plains 82. 3-Point goals — Odessa College 10-24 (Booker 3-6, Turner 2-4, Leter 2-3, Butler 1-2, Tate 1-5, Young 1-2, Gray 0-2), South Plains 10-25 (Gatkouth 3-3, Grebrewhit 0-1, Panopio 1-3, Bayela 1-5, Scott 2-4, Soares 2-4, Gardner 1-3, Gai 0-2). Total fouls — Odessa College 33, South Plalins32. Fouled out — Odessa College: Turner, Alcindor. South Plains: Gebrewhit, Scott, Gai. Technical fouls — Odessa College: Bench. South Plains: Gai. Rebounds — Odessa College 41 (Alcindor 8), South Plains 52 (Gardner 12). Assists — Odessa College 11(Butler 3), South Plains 15 (Gebrewhit 6).

 

Posted: Friday, March 5, 2021 7:50 pm

Posted: Friday, March 5, 2021 7:50 pm

LEVELLAND The Odessa College men’s basketball team forced overtime with shot in the final two seconds of regulation but it was top-ranked South Plains that came away with a 96-93 victory in Western Junior College Athletic Conference play Thursday at the Texan Dome.

Jordan Booker hit a 3-pointer with 1.6 seconds remaining in the second half to knot the game, 81-81, as the Wranglers overcame a 14-point deficit with less than six minutes to play.

Arquan Butler led Odessa College (12-1 overall, 5-1 WJCAC) with 16 points, with Booker finishing with 14 points and Dancell Leter finishing with 13 in the loss.

Myron Gardner scored a game-high 22 point to lead five Texans (11-0, 6-0) in double figures. Philmon Gebrewhit added 18 points, Mareng Gatkouth 16, Rivaldo Soares 14 and Jevonnie Scott 10 in the victory.

Posted in , , , on Friday, March 5, 2021 7:50 pm.

