COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Lubbock Christian runs shorthanded Falcons off the court

LUBBOCK The UTPB men’s basketball team was shorthanded and it showed in the final result at Lubbock Christian earned an 88-49 victory against the Falcons in Lone Star Conference play Sunday at the Rip Griffin Center.

Jay Workman led UTPB with 14 points, with Trevion Lamar finishing with 12 and Malike Brikat 10 in the loss. Brikat added a game-high 14 rebounds for the Falcons, who had just eight players available because of injury.