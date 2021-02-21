utpb falcon shield logo
- Lubbock Christian 88, UTPB 49
UTPB (8-9 overall, 7-9 Lone Star Conference)
Adam Rivera 2-3 3-4 7, Trevion Lamar 2-9 7-8 12, Brandon Burrell 1-4 0-0 2, Jay Workman 4-11 6-10 14, Wesley Hayes 1-6 0-0 2, Tyler Jarolik 1-2 0-0 2, Malik Brikat 4-7 2-3 10. Totals 15-42 18-25 49.
LUBBOCK CHRISTIAN (16-0, 14-0)
Parker Hicks 5-9 4-4 18, Rowan Mackenzie 3-4 0-0 7, Cameron Copley 6-9 0-0 13, Ty Casell 3-5 2-2 11, Lloyd Daniels 5-10 2-2 15, Jalen Brattain 2-5 0-0 5, Aamer Muhammed 1-5 0-0 3, Gonzalo Corbalan 2-6 0-0 5, Ben Janssan 0-2 2-2 2, Zach Stepp 1-5 0-0 3, Cade McDowell 3-3 0-00 6, Karhan Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Camden Grant 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-63 10-10 88.
Halftime — Lubbock Christian 50, UTPB 23. 3-Point goals — UTPB 1-12 (Rivera 0-1, Lamar 1-4, Burrell 0-2, Workman 0-2, Hayes 0-2, Jarolik 0-1), Lubbock Christian 16-35 (Hicks 4-6, Mackenzie 1-2, Copley 1-3, Caswell 3-4, Daniels 3-6, Brattain 1-3, Muhammad 1-3, Corbalan 1-2, Janssan 0-2, Stepp 1-4). Total fouls — UTPB 14, Lubbock Christian 17. Fouled out — None Technical fouls — None. Rebounds — UTPB 31 (Brikat 14), Lubbock Christian 30 (Hicks 5, Caswell 5). Assists — UTPB 4 (Lamar 2), Lubbock Christian 25 (Copley 5, Daniels 5)..
Posted: Sunday, February 21, 2021 10:11 pm
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Lubbock Christian runs shorthanded Falcons off the court
LUBBOCK The UTPB men’s basketball team was shorthanded and it showed in the final result at Lubbock Christian earned an 88-49 victory against the Falcons in Lone Star Conference play Sunday at the Rip Griffin Center.
Jay Workman led UTPB with 14 points, with Trevion Lamar finishing with 12 and Malike Brikat 10 in the loss. Brikat added a game-high 14 rebounds for the Falcons, who had just eight players available because of injury.
Parker Hicks scored a game-high 18 points to led the Chaps, with Lloyd Daniels (15), Cameron Copley (13) and Ty Caswell (11) also finishing in double figures.
