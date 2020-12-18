COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Horn helps Falcons in win

UTPB’s Jordan Horn converted a pair of free throws with five seconds remaining to play to cement a 104-102 victory against Cameron in Lone Star Conference play Friday at the Falcon Dome.
Trevion Lamar led the Falcons (4-0 overall, 3-0 conference) with a game-high 35 points. Horn added 26, Jay Workman 13, Wesley Hayes 11 and Malik Brikat 10 in the victory.
Brock Schreiner scored 31 points to pace Camerion (0-3 conference), with Andrew Nguyen adding 18, Kendall Scott 15 and Marques Warrior 11 in the loss.
The teams meet again at 1 p.m. Saturday to conclude their conference weekend doubleheader.
