  • December 18, 2020

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Horn helps Falcons in win

Posted: Friday, December 18, 2020 8:00 pm

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Horn helps Falcons in win OA sports

UTPB’s Jordan Horn converted a pair of free throws with five seconds remaining to play to cement a 104-102 victory against Cameron in Lone Star Conference play Friday at the Falcon Dome.

Trevion Lamar led the Falcons (4-0 overall, 3-0 conference) with a game-high 35 points. Horn added 26, Jay Workman 13, Wesley Hayes 11 and Malik Brikat 10 in the victory.

Brock Schreiner scored 31 points to pace Camerion (0-3 conference), with Andrew Nguyen adding 18, Kendall Scott 15 and Marques Warrior 11 in the loss.

The teams meet again at 1 p.m. Saturday to conclude their conference weekend doubleheader.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Friday, December 18, 2020 8:00 pm.

