Jacob Ford
032421_OC_South_Plains_
Odessa College's Aquarn Butler (4) shoots a free throw against South Plains College Thursday night in the OC Sports Center. Odessa College would go on to win 74-68 against No.1 South Plains College.
Jacob Ford
032421_OC_South_Plains_
Odessa College's Jordan "Tiger" Booker dribbles down court against South Plains College Thursday night in the OC Sports Center. Odessa College would go on to win 74-68 against No.1 South Plains College.
Jacob Ford
032421_OC_South_Plains_
Odessa College's Dancell Leter (2) shoots against South Plains College's Your Gai (34) Thursday night in the OC Sports Center. Odessa College would go on to win 74-68 against No.1 South Plains College.
Jacob Ford
032421_OC_South_Plains_
Odessa College's Alphousseyni Diedhiou (22) shoots against South Plains College's Pilmon Gebrewhit (1) during the second half Thursday night in the OC Sports Center. Odessa College would go on to win 74-68 against No.1 South Plains College.
Posted: Tuesday, April 13, 2021 8:31 pm
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Four Wranglers earn all-conference selections
OA sports
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7703
Odessa American
Four members of the Odessa College men’s basketball team earned All-Conference honors from the Western Junior College Athletic Conference Team released this week.
Redshirt sophomore guard Aquarn Butler led the way as the Defensive Player of the Year, finishing with 75 steals on the season.
Butler was selected to the first team along with guard Jordan Booker, forward Dancell Leter and center Alphousseyni Diedhiou.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.
Posted in
Sports,
Local,
College,
Odessa College
on
Tuesday, April 13, 2021 8:31 pm.