COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Falcons stay unbeaten with victory over Mustangs

The UTPB men’s basketball team remained undefeated with a rout of visiting Western New Mexico, 96-78, in nonconference play Tuesday at the Falcon Dome.

The Falcons improved to 3-0 on the season, having swept their Lone Star Conference doubleheader against UT-Tyler Friday and Saturday in Tyler.

The Mustangs, members of the Lone Star Conference, are playing a nonconference schedule this season because of COVID-19 restrictions in New Mexico.

Jordan Horn led UTPB with a game-high 32 points, with Wesley Hayes adding 13 and Adam Rivera 11 to the victory.

Marvis Odia had 16 points to lead the Mustangs (0-1), with Ian Hohenstein finishgin with 11 and Amarion Cash 10 in the loss.

After a sluggish start, UTPB dominated the first half, leading 52-35 after 20 minutes of play.

The Falcons return to conference play when they host Cameron at 3 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday at the Falcon Dome.