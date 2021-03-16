  • March 16, 2021

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Depth proves to be the difference as Odessa College routs Midland College - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Depth proves to be the difference as Odessa College routs Midland College

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
No. 3 Odessa College 96, Midland College 55

Monday, Chaparral Center, Midland

ODESSA COLLEGE (15-1 Overall, 8-1 WJCAC)

Isaiah Turner 4-7 2-4 12, Shaman Alston 2-5 0-2 4, Doug Young 5-7 0-0 14, Teiquan Rush 0-2 0-0 0, Darrius Miles 0-2 0-0 0, Jordan Booker 3-4 2-2 8, Dancell Letter 4-4 1-1 11, Aquarn Butler 1-2 0-0 3, Elijah Tate 1-3 0-0 3, Yohamid Rodriguez 2-2 0-0 5, Travis Gray 1-3 0-0 3, Darrell Washington 3-4 0-0 6, Tre Richardson 2-3 1-2 5, Alphousseyni Diedhiou 0-2 1-2 1, Cameron Denson 4-8 0-0 8, Demarius Splunge 1-2 0-0 3, Shakeem Alcindor 5-5 0-0 10. Totals 38-65 7-13 96.

MIDLAND COLLEGE (1-10, 0-10)

Gary Bess Jr. 2-12 0-0 5, Emanuel Prospere 3-7 0-0 6, Steven Richardson 8-10 3-4 23, Sage McLellan 2-4 0-0 5, RJ Smith 1-5 0-0 2, Jonathan Lingisi 0-3 0-0 0, Tyler Brinkman 1-5 0-0 3, Tywon McKenzie 5-6 1-2 11. Totals 22-52 4-6 55.

Halftime — Odessa College 45, Midland College 32. 3-Point goals — Odessa College 13-26 (Young 4-5, Leter 2-2, Turner 2-4, Rodriguez 1-1, Butler 1-2, Splunge 1-2, Tate 1-3, Gray 1-3, Alston 0-1, Rush 0-1, Richardson 0-1, Denson 0-1), Midland College 7-18 (Richardson 4-5, McLellan 1-1, Brinkman 1-4, Bess Jr. 1-5, Lingisi 0-3). Total fouls — Odessa College 15, Midland College 14. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None. Rebounds — Odessa College 35 (Washington 6), Midland College 21 (Smith 5, Brinkman 5). Assists — Odessa College 12 (Booker 3, Butler 3), Midland College 12 (Brinkman 4).

Related Galleries

icon-collection Odessa College vs Midland College
 PHOTO GALLERY: Odessa College defeated Midland College 96-55 Monday night at the Al G Langford Chaparral Center in Midland.

Posted: Monday, March 15, 2021 10:23 pm

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Depth proves to be the difference as Odessa College routs Midland College Chris Amaya camaya@oaoa.com 432-333-7791 Odessa American

MIDLAND Even as the game was tight early, the Odessa College men’s basketball team used its depth to its advantage to secure a 96-55 victory over Midland College in Western Junior College Athletic Conference play Monday at the Chaparral Center.

The win was the third in a row for the No.3 Wranglers and a big chunk of the team’s scoring came from its reserves, with 66 points coming off the bench. Odessa College also forced 26 turnovers and held its opponent to 42% shooting from the field.

“I thought our depth wore them down a little bit,” Odessa College head coach Kris Baumann said. “I was happy with the guys, I thought they guys played hard in the second half.”

The Wranglers (15-1 overall, 8-1 WJCAC) got off to a strong start by jumping out to a 16-3 through the first four minutes. Odessa College continued to grow its lead, until Steven Richardson got the offense going for Midland College (1-10, 0-10). He scored a quick seven points to cut the Wrangler lead to 25-14 with 8:30 left in the first half.

The Chaparrals managed to bring the lead down to four points before Odessa College found its footing as the first half wrapped up. The Wranglers outscored Midland College 20-11 to push their lead back to double digits into halftime leading 45-32.

Both teams were slow to get on the scoreboard to open the second half, with the first shot of the period falling at the 17:50 mark. Once the first shot fell, Odessa College started to take advantage of its bench scoring.

The Wranglers ended up playing 17 players on the court compared to just eight for the Chaparrals.

A 51-point second half helped the Wranglers prevail over the Chaparrals for the second time in nine days. Odessa College won the first meeting 73-44 back on March 6 at the OC Sports Center. The Wranglers returns to the court Thursday at Howard College and Baumann emphasized the need to continue to play well defensively and share the ball.

“We got to take good shots, we got to share the ball and we’ve got to play unselfishly,” he said. “When we play unselfishly and play good defense, we’re pretty tough to beat.”

>> Follow Chris Amaya on Twitter at @OA_CAmaya

Posted in , , , on Monday, March 15, 2021 10:23 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
60°
Humidity: 30%
Winds: S at 3mph
Feels Like: 60°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 74°/Low 50°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 50s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 82°/Low 43°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 40s.

wednesday

weather
High 69°/Low 38°
Sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

thursday

weather
High 66°/Low 40°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]