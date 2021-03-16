COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Depth proves to be the difference as Odessa College routs Midland College

Even as the game was tight early, the Odessa College men’s basketball team used its depth to its advantage to secure a 96-55 victory over Midland College in Western Junior College Athletic Conference play Monday at the Chaparral Center.

The win was the third in a row for the No.3 Wranglers and a big chunk of the team’s scoring came from its reserves, with 66 points coming off the bench. Odessa College also forced 26 turnovers and held its opponent to 42% shooting from the field.

“I thought our depth wore them down a little bit,” Odessa College head coach Kris Baumann said. “I was happy with the guys, I thought they guys played hard in the second half.”

The Wranglers (15-1 overall, 8-1 WJCAC) got off to a strong start by jumping out to a 16-3 through the first four minutes. Odessa College continued to grow its lead, until Steven Richardson got the offense going for Midland College (1-10, 0-10). He scored a quick seven points to cut the Wrangler lead to 25-14 with 8:30 left in the first half.

The Chaparrals managed to bring the lead down to four points before Odessa College found its footing as the first half wrapped up. The Wranglers outscored Midland College 20-11 to push their lead back to double digits into halftime leading 45-32.

Both teams were slow to get on the scoreboard to open the second half, with the first shot of the period falling at the 17:50 mark. Once the first shot fell, Odessa College started to take advantage of its bench scoring.

The Wranglers ended up playing 17 players on the court compared to just eight for the Chaparrals.

A 51-point second half helped the Wranglers prevail over the Chaparrals for the second time in nine days. Odessa College won the first meeting 73-44 back on March 6 at the OC Sports Center. The Wranglers returns to the court Thursday at Howard College and Baumann emphasized the need to continue to play well defensively and share the ball.

“We got to take good shots, we got to share the ball and we’ve got to play unselfishly,” he said. “When we play unselfishly and play good defense, we’re pretty tough to beat.”