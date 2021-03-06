COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Defense proves to be the difference in Odessa College victory

The Odessa College basketball team was looking to bounce back after suffering its first loss of the season Thursday at top-ranked South Plains College.

After a high-scoring offensive battle their last time out, the Wranglers turned up the pressure defensively to secure the win.

No. 3 Odessa College shook off a slow start offensively and pulled away in the second half for a 73-44 victory against Midland College in Western Junior College Athletic Conference play Saturday at the OC Sports Center.

The contest was a make-up game after it had been postponed in mid-February due to inclement weather.

“We were still in a little bit of a funk from Thursday and it’s tough because of the quick turnaround,” Odessa College head coach Kris Baumann said. “But any time you beat your rivals in Midland, it’s always a good win.”

The Wranglers (13-1 overall, 6-1 WJCAC) wrapped up the first half of conference play on a good note thanks in large part to scoring 36 points off 26 Midland College turnovers.

Odessa College needed that after managing to score just five points through the first five minutes of the game. All five of those points came from Dancell Leter, who finished with 11 points and seven rebounds.

Elijah Tate led the Wranglers with a game-high 15 points, Jordan Booker had nine points and Aquarn Butler added six assists and six steals to lead in both categories.

The Wranglers’ defense held Midland College scoreless through that same time span before Tywon McKenzie made a layup with 15:06 left in the first half to break the scoring drought.

That marked the beginning of an 8-2 run to capture the lead before Odessa College answered with a 7-0 run of its own to take a 15-8 lead midway through the half.

The back-and-forth battled continued as Midland College scored eight points as part of a 13-6 run to tie the game at 21-21 with 6:45 left before halftime. Tyler Brinkman led the charge for the Chaparrals, finishing with 10 points and eight rebounds.

The difference continued to be turnovers as Midland College gave the ball away eight times in the last seven minutes and Odessa College recaptured a 33-27 lead into halftime.

“We just try to wear people out on the defensive end,” Leter said. “When they run out of breath at the end, that’s how we force more turnovers and that’s basically our mindset.”

The Wranglers continued their opportunistic play in the second half as Midland College turned the ball over three times in the first 30 seconds of the half.

A pair of Leter free throws made it 37-27 in the opening seconds of the second half to push the lead to double digits for the first time. Midland College (1-6, 0-6) then cut the deficit down to 42-36 with 13:18 left in the second half.

That was as close as the Chaparrals got the rest of the way as the Wranglers went on a 19-4 run over a span of seven minutes to pull away. The 29-point margin of victory is the largest in WJCAC play this season.

“It’s just who we are,” said Baumann of his team’s defensive efforts. “When we turn them over, we’re pretty good. When we don’t, we struggle sometimes on the offensive end. We’ll get better and we still have our best basketball in front of us.”

