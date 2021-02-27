COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Cold stretch proves costly as UTPB falls to Midwestern State

The shorthanded UTPB men’s basketball team entered its game against Midwestern State trying to close the regular season on a good note.

Unfortunately for the Falcons, the team went cold at the wrong time which resulted in a 71-61 loss to the Mustangs Saturday at the Falcon Dome.

UTPB went scoreless over a span of 4:11 in the second half and that proved to be the difference in a game that was close throughout most of the second half.

“When you’re shorthanded like we are, every possession is huge,” UTPB head coach Josh Newman said. “We gave away some possessions with a transition basket here and an offensive rebound there and that margin of error is so small.

“I was proud of our effort and the willingness to get out there but give credit to Midwestern State. They made the shots when they needed to.”

Suiting up just seven players, UTPB got a valiant effort from Trevion Lamar who nearly had a triple-double, finishing with 22 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Jay Workman added 13 points while Malik Brikat and Adam Rivera had 10 points each. Rivera was playing his final home game as a senior.

The game started with a flurry of 3-pointers early as the Mustangs and Falcons combined for five 3-pointers in the first 5:12 of game action.

The Mustangs got off to a strong offensive start thanks to Derrick Ogechi, who finished with a team-high 18 points. The Midwestern State lead grew to 19-10 before the Falcons responded with a 7-0 run. UTPB was unable to regain the lead before the end of the half and trailed 31-27 after 20 minutes.

The Falcons were able to take the lead in the early moments of the second half with a pair of jump shots by Workman to make it 38-37. Midwestern State quickly took the lead back thanks to a basket by Ogechi and a Jermane Carter layup. Carter finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

The second half turned into a see-saw battle with both teams staking their claim to the lead. The Mustangs took the lead for good with a Trae Jones 3-pointer to make it 58-55 with 5:07 to go. A pair of Malik Brikat free throws for UTPB made it 58-57 with 4:38 remaining.

The Falcons were unable to get any closer as the Mustangs went on a 9-0 run to close the game out and earn a spot in the Lone Star Conference Tournament. Midwestern State is the No. 6 seed and will play No. 3 seed Dallas Baptist in the opening round.

UTPB also has qualified for the conference tournament as the No. 7 seed. The Falcons will travel to Canyon to face West Texas A&M.

“Give credit to UTPB for slowing the tempo and they made us very uncomfortable at times until we got into those last five or six minutes,” Midwestern State head coach Justin Leslie said. “Our guys made a couple of big plays.

"We knew that we were guaranteed just the 40 minutes coming onto this game so we knew we had to come out focused to earn our way into next week.”