COLLEGE BASEBALL: Wranglers swept by rival Chaparrals

The Odessa College baseball team hung close early before mistakes proved to be its undoing against the top team in the Western Junior College Athletic Conference

The result was that the Wranglers ended up on the wrong side of a doubleheader sweep by Midland College, falling 15-13 in a high-scoring Game 1, then 10-2 in eight innings in Game 2 Friday at Wrangler Field.

The bats showed up early for both teams as Midland College struck first in Game 1 with a two-run single by Colby Standard in the top of the second inning.

Odessa College responded with its best inning of the day in the bottom half of the second, scoring six runs starting with a bases-clearing double by Jake Gonce.

Tyson Pointer, Trevor Hatton and Isaac Rivera also had RBIs in the inning for the Wranglers.

The lead did not hold up as Midland College responded with seven runs in the fourth, sending 13 batters to the plate, to take a 9-6 advantage.

The Chaps had a strong offensive showing but were aided by three Wranglers errors in the inning and a number of walks.

Odessa College pitchers combined for 17 walks over the two games and had five errors in Game 1.

“You just have to find a way to throw strikes and play baseball,” Odessa College head coach Kurtis Lay said. “You can’t make mistakes and you have to complete.

“Right now, we’re not doing any of those things.”

Rivera was able to get the Wranglers (14-17 overall, 8-6 WJCAC) back in the game in the bottom of the fourth with a two-run double before the Chaps pushed the lead back to three runs in the fifth on an RBI groundout and an error.

Trailing 11-8 entering the bottom of the sixth, Hatton’s two-run double and an RBI single by Sean Stephens pulled the Wranglers even at 11-11.

The Chaps answered with another outburst, scoring four runs in the seventh led by a go-ahead home run by Garrett Williams.

Standard was hit by a pitch and Luke Bumpus added a two-run single for insurance runs.

Hatton and Rivera led a late charge in the bottom of the frame with consecutive RBI singles but Odessa College left the tying run at second base to end Game 1. Hatton finished 4 for 5 in Game 1 with four runs driven in.

The Chaps picked up right where they left off in Game 2 with four runs in the top of the first inning.

Midland College (23-8, 13-1) again took advantage of Odessa College miscues with the first run coming via a wild pitch. Caleb Hueretz followed that with an RBI groundout and Chris Garcia and Bumpus added an RBI triple and single, respectively.

The Wranglers appeared poised to match that offensive output in the bottom of the inning thanks to a leadoff home run Lenin Ashby as part of his four-hit day.

The offense was held in check, however, thanks to Midland College starting pitcher Jan Cabrera. Cabrera finished allowing just four hits and struck out eight in seven innings of work for the Chaparrals.

“I thought getting the quality start from Jan was huge, especially since we had to go to the bullpen in Game 1,” Midland College head coach Hector Rodriguez said. “He did a tremendous job of picking us up and offensively, our guys did a great job of chipping away in the first game and then took charge early in the second game.”

Rivera added another RBI single for Odessa College eighth inning but it was not enough to overcome the run-rule as Midland College’s Gavi Coldiron closed out the sweep.

The series concludes with another doubleheader at noon Saturday at Christensen Stadium in Midland.

