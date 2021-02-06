  • February 6, 2021

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Wranglers split doubleheader with Highlanders

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Wranglers split doubleheader with Highlanders

Odessa College 3-3, McLennan 1-11

GAME 1

McLennan..... 000  010     0   —     1      5     0

Odessa.......... 101  100      x   —     3      7     1

Logan Henderson, Jack Hattrup (5) and Dominic Tamez. Collin Horton, Rowan Arrrant (6) and Giulio Monello. W — Horton. L — Henderson. 2B — McLennan Community College: Blake Johnson. Odessa College: Trevor Hatton, Tyson Pointer, Monello.

———

GAME 2

McLennan..... 120  500   03   —   11    13     0

Odessa.......... 000  100   20   —     3      5     0

Will Carsten, Logan Freeman (6), Wilson Hicks (7), Jared Matheson (7) and Wyatt Childress. Cade McGlade, Noah Brown (4), Garrett Bodine (6), Randall Blanscett (8). W — Carston. L — McGlade. 2B — McLennan Community College: Miguel Santos, Dominic Tamez, Odessa College: TJ Tomlinson. 3B — McLennan Community College: Wyatt Childress. HR — McLennan Community College: Mason Greer.

Records — Odessa College: 2-6.

The Odessa College baseball team split a pair of games against McLennan Community College Saturday at Wrangler Field. The Wranglers took Game 1 3-1 before falling 11-3 in Game 2.

Odessa College pitchers Collin Horton and Rowan Arrant combined to allow one run and five hits over the seven innings of the first game while also striking out seven.

Giulio Monello led Odessa College in the first game offensively, finishing 2 for 3 with an RBI double. 

The Highlanders jumped out to an early lead in the second game with three runs over the course of the first two innings before a five-run fourth inning helped them pull away.

