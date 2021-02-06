COLLEGE BASEBALL: Wranglers split doubleheader with Highlanders

The Odessa College baseball team split a pair of games against McLennan Community College Saturday at Wrangler Field. The Wranglers took Game 1 3-1 before falling 11-3 in Game 2.

Odessa College pitchers Collin Horton and Rowan Arrant combined to allow one run and five hits over the seven innings of the first game while also striking out seven.

Giulio Monello led Odessa College in the first game offensively, finishing 2 for 3 with an RBI double.

The Highlanders jumped out to an early lead in the second game with three runs over the course of the first two innings before a five-run fourth inning helped them pull away.