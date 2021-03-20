Odessa College logo
- New Mexico Military Institute 13-4, Odessa College 1-9
-
GAME 1
NMMI............. 060 07 — 13 11 2
Odessa.......... 100 00 — 1 3 0
Drew Price and Victor Jimenez. Brady Loving, Cade McGlade (2) and Giulio Monello. W — Price. L — McGlade. 2B — New Mexico Military Institue: Rudy Solis. 3B — Odessa College: Trevor Hatton. HR — New Mexico Military Institute: Mario Chacon, Gavon Clemons.
———
GAME 2
NMMI............. 000 002 002 — 4 5 2
Odessa.......... 000 034 20x — 9 14 2
Ty Villareal, Julian Lopez (6), Henrique Date (6), Adrian Rubio (7) and Henner Gonzalez Rodriguez, Victor Jimenez (6). Marshall Wales, Randall Blanscett (6) and Jake Gonce. W — Wales. L — Villareal. 2B — New Mexico Military Institute: Hunter Roquemore. Odessa College: Lennin Ashby, TJ Tomlinson 2, Trevor Hatton. HR — New Mexico Military Institute: Mario Chacon, Gavon Clemons.
Records — New Mexico Military Institute 17-3 Overall (2-2 WJCAC); Odessa College 7-12 (2-2).
Posted: Friday, March 19, 2021 8:47 pm
COLLEGE BASEBALL: Wranglers split doubleheader with Broncos for second straight day
OA sports
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7703
Odessa American
The Odessa College baseball teams used the middle innings of Game 2 to earn a split against New Mexico Military Institute in a Western Junior College Athletic Conference doubleheader Friday at Wrangler Field.
The visiting Broncos earned a 13-1 victory in five innings in Game 1 before the Wranglers rallied for a 9-4 victory in Game 2, scoring three runs in the fifth inning and four more in the sixth to take control.
Trevor Hatton had three hits to pace the Game 2 victory, with TJ Tomlinson driving in three runs.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.
Posted in
Sports,
Local,
College,
Odessa College
on
Friday, March 19, 2021 8:47 pm.
| Tags:
Odessa College,
Wranglers,
Oc,
College Baseball,
Baseball