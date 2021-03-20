  • March 20, 2021

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Wranglers split doubleheader with Broncos for second straight day - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Wranglers split doubleheader with Broncos for second straight day

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
New Mexico Military Institute 13-4, Odessa College 1-9

GAME 1

NMMI............. 060    07   —   13   11      2

Odessa.......... 100    00   —     1     3      0

Drew Price and Victor Jimenez. Brady Loving, Cade McGlade (2) and Giulio Monello. W — Price. L — McGlade. 2B — New Mexico Military Institue: Rudy Solis. 3B — Odessa College: Trevor Hatton. HR — New Mexico Military Institute: Mario Chacon, Gavon Clemons.

———

GAME 2

NMMI............. 000  002 002   —     4      5     2

Odessa.......... 000  034  20x   —     9    14     2

Ty Villareal, Julian Lopez (6), Henrique Date (6), Adrian Rubio (7) and Henner Gonzalez Rodriguez, Victor Jimenez (6). Marshall Wales, Randall Blanscett (6) and Jake Gonce. W — Wales. L — Villareal. 2B — New Mexico Military Institute: Hunter Roquemore. Odessa College: Lennin Ashby, TJ Tomlinson 2, Trevor Hatton. HR — New Mexico Military Institute: Mario Chacon, Gavon Clemons.

Records — New Mexico Military Institute 17-3 Overall (2-2 WJCAC); Odessa College 7-12 (2-2).

Posted: Friday, March 19, 2021 8:47 pm

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Wranglers split doubleheader with Broncos for second straight day OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Odessa College baseball teams used the middle innings of Game 2 to earn a split against New Mexico Military Institute in a Western Junior College Athletic Conference doubleheader Friday at Wrangler Field.

The visiting Broncos earned a 13-1 victory in five innings in Game 1 before the Wranglers rallied for a 9-4 victory in Game 2, scoring three runs in the fifth inning and four more in the sixth to take control.

Trevor Hatton had three hits to pace the Game 2 victory, with TJ Tomlinson driving in three runs.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Friday, March 19, 2021 8:47 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
51°
Humidity: 39%
Winds: E at 8mph
Feels Like: 48°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 66°/Low 38°
Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 72°/Low 48°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

sunday

weather
High 80°/Low 55°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s.

monday

weather
High 69°/Low 39°
Windy with times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]