COLLEGE BASEBALL: Wranglers split doubleheader with Broncos for second straight day

The Odessa College baseball teams used the middle innings of Game 2 to earn a split against New Mexico Military Institute in a Western Junior College Athletic Conference doubleheader Friday at Wrangler Field.

The visiting Broncos earned a 13-1 victory in five innings in Game 1 before the Wranglers rallied for a 9-4 victory in Game 2, scoring three runs in the fifth inning and four more in the sixth to take control.