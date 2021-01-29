COLLEGE BASEBALL: Wranglers fall in opening games

HOUSTON The Odessa College baseball team had a pair of solid perfomances by their starting pitchers but both were stuck with losses as the Wranglers opened the season at the Tournament of Champions.

Odessa College fell 8-1 to San Jacinto College-North and 3-1 to McLennan Community College.

In the first game, San Jac’s Raymond Torrez homered on Collin Horton’s fourth pitch of the game. Horton allowed just two more hits and a walk in retiring 15 of the next 18 batters, but was charged with the loss. He struck out two in five innings.

San Jac blew the game open in the sixth inning against the Wranglers’ bullpen with the help of seven walks and an error.

Odessa College scored in the seventh on a two-out single by Trevor Hatton, who finished 2 for 3.

Against McLennan CC, the Wranglers took an early lead with Sean Stephens' two-out RBI double in the third inning. McLennan took the lead in the bottom of the frame with a two-run home run by Miguel Santos. Santos, who was 2 for 3, added an RBI single in the seventh.

Odessa College starter Chandler David allowed only the home run over five innings, struck out five and walked three.

Odessa College will play Weatherford College at noon Saturday in Alvin followed by a game against Grayson College at 6 p.m. back in Houston.