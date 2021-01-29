COLLEGE BASEBALL: Wranglers fall in opening game

HOUSTON A seven-run inning doomed the Odessa College baseball team Friday in a season-opening 8-1 loss to San Jacinto College at the Tournament of Champions.

San Jac’s Raymond Torrez homered on Collin Horton’s fourth pitch of the game. Horton allowed just two more hits and a walk in retiring 15 of the next 18 batters, but was charged with the loss. He struck out two in five innings.

San Jac blew the game open in the sixth inning against the Wranglers’ bullpen with the help of seven walks and an error.

Odessa College scored in the seventh on a two-out single by Trevor Hatton, who finished 2 for 3.

The Wranglers were scheduled to face McLennan Community College later Friday night.