Odessa College logo
- Howard College 25, Odessa College 24
-
Howard.......... 410 823 025 — 25 20 2
Odessa.......... 105 243 504 — 24 23 6
Luke Krkovski, Greg Ross (3), Matthew Sykes (3), Chase Oberle (3), Cole Bramhall (6), Dylan Savino (7), Ryan Sandoval (9) and Kevin Ortiz, Mason McLeod (5). Randall Blanscett, Cade McGlade (2), Garrett Bodine (4), Dylan Farley (4), Owen Lockner (5), Noah Brown (6), Brady Loving (7), Marshall Wales (9), Tyler Ramage (9) and Giulio Monello, Jake Gonce (8). W — Sandoval. L — Wales. 2B — Howard College: Wilson Galvan, Broch Holmes, Calogero Paxia. Odessa College: Sean Stephens 2, Monello, Cameron Jarvis, Lennin Ashby. HR — Howard College: Galvan, Holmes, Bernard Shivers. Odessa College: Stephens, Gonce, Ashby, Tyson Pointer, Nathan Van Maanen.
Records — Howard College 23-9, Odessa College 14-15.
Posted: Tuesday, April 6, 2021 9:19 pm
COLLEGE BASEBALL: Wranglers fall in high-scoring battle
OA sports
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7703
Odessa American
The Odessa College baseball team had a big afternoon offensively but it was not enough as the Wranglers fell 25-24 to Howard College in a nonconference game Tuesday at Wrangler Field.
The Wranglers (14-15 overall) nearly mounted a five-run comeback in the bottom of the ninth inning and had the tying run on third base. They were unable to convert, however, as the Hawks held on in a high-scoring battle.
The two teams combined for 43 hits and eight home runs led by Odessa College’s Nathan Van Maanen, who finished 5 of 6 with a home run, four runs batted in and five runs scored.
Howard College’s Wilson Galvan had a team-high three hits, including a double and a home run.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.
Posted in
Sports,
Local,
College,
Odessa College
on
Tuesday, April 6, 2021 9:19 pm.
| Tags:
Odessa College,
Howard College,
Baseball,
College Baseball,
Wranglers,
Hawks