  • April 7, 2021

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Wranglers fall in high-scoring battle - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Wranglers fall in high-scoring battle

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Howard College 25, Odessa College 24

Howard.......... 410  823 025   —   25    20     2

Odessa.......... 105  243 504   —   24    23     6

Luke Krkovski, Greg Ross (3), Matthew Sykes (3), Chase Oberle (3), Cole Bramhall (6), Dylan Savino (7), Ryan Sandoval (9) and Kevin Ortiz, Mason McLeod (5). Randall Blanscett, Cade McGlade (2), Garrett Bodine (4), Dylan Farley (4), Owen Lockner (5), Noah Brown (6), Brady Loving (7), Marshall Wales (9), Tyler Ramage (9) and Giulio Monello, Jake Gonce (8). W — Sandoval. L — Wales. 2B — Howard College: Wilson Galvan, Broch Holmes, Calogero Paxia. Odessa College: Sean Stephens 2, Monello, Cameron Jarvis, Lennin Ashby. HR — Howard College: Galvan, Holmes, Bernard Shivers. Odessa College: Stephens, Gonce, Ashby, Tyson Pointer, Nathan Van Maanen.

Records — Howard College 23-9, Odessa College 14-15.

Posted: Tuesday, April 6, 2021 9:19 pm

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Wranglers fall in high-scoring battle OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Odessa College baseball team had a big afternoon offensively but it was not enough as the Wranglers fell 25-24 to Howard College in a nonconference game Tuesday at Wrangler Field.

The Wranglers (14-15 overall) nearly mounted a five-run comeback in the bottom of the ninth inning and had the tying run on third base. They were unable to convert, however, as the Hawks held on in a high-scoring battle.

The two teams combined for 43 hits and eight home runs led by Odessa College’s Nathan Van Maanen, who finished 5 of 6 with a home run, four runs batted in and five runs scored.

Howard College’s Wilson Galvan had a team-high three hits, including a double and a home run.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 9:19 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
73°
Humidity: 9%
Winds: WSW at 9mph
Feels Like: 73°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 92°/Low 53°
Clear. Lows overnight in the low 50s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 84°/Low 50°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 50s.

thursday

weather
High 87°/Low 63°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s.

friday

weather
High 89°/Low 50°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]