COLLEGE BASEBALL: Wranglers fall in high-scoring battle

The Odessa College baseball team had a big afternoon offensively but it was not enough as the Wranglers fell 25-24 to Howard College in a nonconference game Tuesday at Wrangler Field.

The Wranglers (14-15 overall) nearly mounted a five-run comeback in the bottom of the ninth inning and had the tying run on third base. They were unable to convert, however, as the Hawks held on in a high-scoring battle.

The two teams combined for 43 hits and eight home runs led by Odessa College’s Nathan Van Maanen, who finished 5 of 6 with a home run, four runs batted in and five runs scored.

Howard College’s Wilson Galvan had a team-high three hits, including a double and a home run.