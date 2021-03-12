COLLEGE BASEBALL: UTPB sweeps series at Cameron

LAWTON, OKLA. The UTPB baseball team continued its solid play with a 12-6 victory against Cameron University in Lone Star Conference play Friday at McCord Field.

Collin Fabio was 2 for 4 with a home run, two runs scored and four RBIs to pace the Falcons, with three teammates finishing with two hits each.

Pemron Burrows, Cole Dickie and Joe Allen IV all finished with two RBIs for UTPB (5-8 overall, 5-7 in conference).

The victory gave the Falcons a sweep of the three-game series after they scored 24 runs in a doubleheader Thursday.