- UTPB 12, Cameron 6
Friday, McCord Field, Lawton, Okla.
UTPB............ 0000 361 110 — 12 11 0
Cameron........ 010 005 000 — 6 10 5
Jake Rhode, Arnaldo Garcia Torres (6), JD Martinez (6), Trey Penny (6), Clay Thompson (7), Jonathan Rice (8) and Cole Dickie. Marcos Feria, Julian Macias (5), Carter Bourg (5), Joseph Flood (5), Nolan Archuleta (7), Jayce Clem (8) and Sebastian Figga, Cooper Edwards (5). W — Jake Rhode (1-0). L — Feria (0-3). 2B — UTPB: Cole Dickie, Penrow Burrows. Cameron: Beau Williams. 3B — Cameron: Jayce Clem. HR — UTPB: Collin Fabio. Cameron: Nik Sanchez, S’mauri Abram.
Records — UTPB 4-8 overall, 4-7 Lone Star Conference; Cameron 3-9, 3-5.
Posted: Friday, March 12, 2021 8:11 pm
COLLEGE BASEBALL: UTPB sweeps series at Cameron
Odessa American
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7787
Odessa American
LAWTON, OKLA. The UTPB baseball team continued its solid play with a 12-6 victory against Cameron University in Lone Star Conference play Friday at McCord Field.
Collin Fabio was 2 for 4 with a home run, two runs scored and four RBIs to pace the Falcons, with three teammates finishing with two hits each.
Pemron Burrows, Cole Dickie and Joe Allen IV all finished with two RBIs for UTPB (5-8 overall, 5-7 in conference).
The victory gave the Falcons a sweep of the three-game series after they scored 24 runs in a doubleheader Thursday.
