  • February 4, 2021

COLLEGE BASEBALL: UTPB set for start after delays

COLLEGE BASEBALL: UTPB set for start after delays

UTPB 2021 schedule

Date

Opponent

Time

Site

Feb. 5

Texas A&M International*

2 p.m.

Odessa

Feb. 6

Texas A&M International*

2 p.m.

Odessa

Feb. 7

Texas A&M International*

1 p.m.

Odessa

Feb. 12

Texas A&M-Kingsville*

6 p.m.

Kingsville

Feb. 13

Texas A&M-Kingsville*

2 p.m.

Kingsville

Feb. 14

Texas A&M-Kingsville*

1 p.m.

Kingsville

Feb. 19

St. Edward’s* (DH)

Noon

Odessa

Feb. 20

St. Edward’s*

1 p.m.

Odessa

Feb. 26

West Texas A&M*

5 p.m.

Canyon

Feb. 27

West Texas A&M*

5 p.m.

Canyon

Feb. 28

West Texas A&M*

1 p.m.

Canyon

March 5

Eastern New Mexico* (DH)

Noon

Odessa

March 6

Eastern New Mexico*

2 p.m.

Odessa

March 12

Cameron*

3 p.m.

Lawton, Okla.

March 13

Cameron* (DH)

1 p.m.

Lawton, Okla.

March 19

Univ. of the Southwest

2 p.m.

Odessa

March 20

Univ. of the Southwest (DH)

Noon

Odessa

March 26

UT Tyler*

3 p.m.

Odessa

March 27

UT Tyler*

2 p.m.

Odessa

March 28

UT Tyler*

1 p.m.

Odessa

April 1

UA Fort Smith*

3 p.m.

Fort Smith, Ark.

April 2

UA Fort Smith* (DH)

1 p.m.

Fort Smith, Ark.

April 9

Oklahoma Christian*

2 p.m.

Odessa

April 10

Oklahoma Christian*

2 p.m.

Odessa

April 1

Oklahoma Christian*

1 p.m.

Odessa

April 15

St. Mary’s* (DH)

1 p.m.

San Antonio

April 16

St. Mary’s*

11 a.m.

San Antonio

April 23

Lubbock Christian*

3 p.m.

Odessa

April 24

Lubbock Christian*

2 p.m.

Odessa

April 25

Lubbock Christian*

1 p.m.

Odessa

April 30

Angelo State*

6:30 p.m.

San Angelo

May 1

Angelo State*

6 p.m.

San Angelo

May 2

Angelo State*

1 p.m.

San Angelo

*-Lone Star Conference games

The UTPB baseball team was showing flashes of putting things together last spring before the 2020 season was shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Falcons had a modest 9-13 record when the season was called off, but had already recorded five shutouts, including three 1-0 victories, won three other games by two runs or less and swept a four-game series from Eastern New Mexico in their final outing.

What the Falcons might have achieved over the course of a full season will never be known, but 2020 offered enough highlights that 29 players returned to see what 2021 brings. That level of continuity will be one of the Falcons’ biggest strengths, coach Brian Reinke said.

“We had six or seven seniors who came back,” Reinke said. “We’re calling them super seniors. On the other side, we’ll have some guys that would technically be seniors this year that are classified as juniors, but they’re on pace to graduate. It could be one of the largest senior classes we’ve ever had if some of the guys who are going to graduate decide that’s going to be the end of their college career.”

Another factor, Reinke said, was keeping the offseason program as unchanged as possible while dealing with COVID-19 restrictions.

“There were definitely some things that were different going from the fall to the spring,” he said. “In the fall, we tried to keep it as close as we could to what we’ve done in years previous.

“Once the kids got back to school and once they were able to practice, they were extremely excited. Just to be able to do everything as close to normal as possible, I think, really helps them to get back into being able to be baseball players again.

“So many people have lost so much time on the field that it was nice to go out and practice. I think they truly enjoyed practice where sometimes I don’t think kids do. They did a really good job the whole fall.”

UTPB opens the season after a one-week delay at 2 p.m. Friday against Texas A&M International at Roden Field. UTPB was scheduled to face Sul Ross State University last week, but COVID-19 issues at Sul Ross canceled the series.

Now the Falcons jump right into Lone Star Conference competition.

Among the returning players are last year’s top three hitters in junior outfielder Garrett Thornton (.333, 2 HR, 10 RBIs), senior catcher Jonathan Bermudez (.314, 1 HR, 6 RBIs) and junior infirlder Nick Hernandez (.297, 2 HR, 16 RBIs). Hernandez held or shared the team lead in hits (22), doubles (9), homers and RBIs.

Starting pitcher Trevor Berg, a junior returns after going 4-1 with a 3.79 earned-run average and 33 strikeouts in 35.2 innings pitched.

“I think on the offensive side we made some pretty significant progress because of the video analysis that we use,” Reinke said. “You can achieve so much hitting, just different things on different days. You can have pitching machines and the stuff we’re able to do that way.

“I think defensively, we haven’t had as many reps as we truly need. I also think pitching-wise, game-pitching experience is definitely down because guys didn’t get to throw enough last year. I think those two areas, we’re definitely short on experience in what we wanted to get done.”

Reinke said depth will be another key for the Falcons, especially early in the season.

“It’s going to be a little bit more of a platoon system early on,” he said. “We still test (for the virus) every week and we have to have guys ready who maybe wouldn’t see as much action early in the year.

“The position players, there’s 16 or 17 guys who will play throughout the year. You’ll probably see 14 or 15 pitchers throughout the year. That’s probably about two-thirds of our active roster. Barring any COVID issues, we have guys that will start, but we also have guys that may start Game 2 of a series that are on pace with the guys who start Game 1 but maybe have a little less experience.”

UTPB 2021 roster

Name

Pos.

Class

Hometown

Joe Allen IV

INF

Sr.

Clarksville, Tenn.

Caden Bedrick

INF

Fr.

Odessa  

Brandon Bentley

OF

Fr.

Amarillo

Trever Berg

P

Jr.

Henderson, Nevada

Jonathan Bermudez

C

Sr.

Miami, Fla.

Dylan Bohnert

P

Jr.

Anderson

Torren Brozovich

OF/P

Jr.

Las Vegas

Pemron Burrows

OF

Sr.

Coconut Creek, Fla.

Michael Clapperton

INF

So.

Calgary, Alberta

Spencer Cofer

P

Jr.

Las Vegas

Christian Cornelius

P

So.

Wilis

Austin Cundiff

INF

R-Fr.

Newbury Park, Calif.

Jay DeSoto

INF

Jr.

Las Vegas

Cole Dickie

C

Jr.

Midland

Luis Dominguez

P

Soph.

Fort Stockton

Daniel Enriquez

OF

R-Fr.

Odessa

Collin Fabio

UTL

Sr.

Gibbsboro, N.J.

Devin Ferrari

OF

Jr.

Farmington, N.M.

Arnaldo Garcia Torres

P

Jr.

Spring

Oswaldo Godina

P/INF

Jr.

El Paso

Quinn Goettel

P

Soph.

Joplin, Mo.

Jose Antonio Hernandez

P

R-Fr.

Brownsville

Nick Hernandez

INF

Jr.

Las Vegas

Peyton Koopman

OF

Sr.

Boulder City, Nev.

Andre Leyva

P

Fr.

El Paso

J Raul Lopez

INF

Soph.

El Paso

JD Martinez

RHP

Jr.

El Paso

Hayden Matthewson

OF

So.

San Antonio

Paul McRae

P

Sr.

Sugar Land

Gabriel Melendez

INF

Jr.

Cayey, Puerto Rico

Ed O’Bannon III

P

Jr.

Las Vegas

Austin Parks

P

Fr.

Dallas

Trey Penny

P

Soph.

Decatur

Cade Pollard

P

Soph.

New Braunfels

Brian Ramirez

INF

Fr.

Odessa

Tanner Rhodes

P

Soph.

Hurst

Jonathon Rice

P

Soph.

Puyallup, Wash.

Jake Rohde

P

Soph.

Richmond

Tristan Romo

P

Fr.

Pearland

Kyle Stanford

INF

So.

Channahon, Ill.

Cole Steffanich

P

Fr.

Las Vegas

Tyler Stone

P

Jr.

Rockwall

Garrett Tatum

OF

Fr.

Albuquerque, N.M.

Jeff Thoben

P

Jr.

Camarillo, Calif.

Clay Thompson

P

Soph.

Gilbert, Ariz.

Garret Thornton

OF

Jr.

Gilbert, Ariz.

Bernie Valdez

INF

Fr.

El Paso

Caleb Vuono

P

Fr.

Lewisville

Zach Walker

P

Jr.

Scottsdale, Ariz.

Andrew Williams

C

Soph.

Bourne, Mass.

Brayden Williamson

P

So.

Roanoke

Head coach: Brian Reinke

Assistant coach: Peyton Deiters

