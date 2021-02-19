  • February 19, 2021

COLLEGE BASEBALL: UTPB series postponed for second straight week - Odessa American: Sports

COLLEGE BASEBALL: UTPB series postponed for second straight week

Posted: Friday, February 19, 2021 8:45 pm

COLLEGE BASEBALL: UTPB series postponed for second straight week

The UTPB baseball team had its weekend series against St. Edward’s postponed because of the recent wintery weather.

No makeup date has been announced, though both schools are working with the Lone Star Conference to get the series rescheduled.

It is the second consecutive weekend the Falcons were kept off the field by the winter storm that left millions without power, heat and water for most of the week.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in on Friday, February 19, 2021 8:45 pm.

