COLLEGE BASEBALL: UTPB rallies for season-opening victory

The UTPB baseball team needed extra innings but an infield single by Devin Ferrari in the bottom of the 10th inning for a 6-5 victory over Texas A&M International 6-5 in 10 innings Friday at Roden Field.

The walk-off hit came on the heels of a late ninth-inning rally by the Dustdevils, scoring four runs in the top of the frame after trailing 5-1.

Collin Fabio finished 3 for 6 and drove in four runs, including a three-run home run in the fifth inning to put UTPB on the board. Jerry Villareal finished 1 of 3 with a double and a pair of RBIs for Texas A&M International.

The series continues at 2 p.m. Saturday.