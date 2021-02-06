  • February 6, 2021

COLLEGE BASEBALL: UTPB rallies for season-opening victory

COLLEGE BASEBALL: UTPB rallies for season-opening victory

UTPB 6, Texas A&M International 5 (10)

TAMIU............ 000  001 004 0 —    5      9     1

UTPB.............. 000  040 010 1 —    6    12     2

Abanny Garcia, Andrew Pavon (5), Steven Grimes (6), Zach Carrion (8), Hugo Mendiola (9) and Antonio Buentello. Jonathon Rice, Austin Parks (7), Trey Penny (9) and Cole Dickie, Andrew Wiliams (8). W — Penny (1-0).. L —Mendiola (0-1). 2B — Texas A&M International: Jerry Villareal, Ariben Gutierrez. UTPB: Collin Fabio, Andrew Williams.  3B — Texas A&M International: Matt Kissamiss. HR — Texas A&M International: Andrew Holsey. UTPB: Fabio.

Records — Texas A&M International (0-1 Overall, 0-1 Lone Star Conference); UTPB (1-0, 1-0).

Posted: Friday, February 5, 2021 11:15 pm

Posted: Friday, February 5, 2021 11:15 pm

The UTPB baseball team needed extra innings but an infield single by Devin Ferrari in the bottom of the 10th inning for a 6-5 victory over Texas A&M International 6-5 in 10 innings Friday at Roden Field.

The walk-off hit came on the heels of a late ninth-inning rally by the Dustdevils, scoring four runs in the top of the frame after trailing 5-1.

Collin Fabio finished 3 for 6 and drove in four runs, including a three-run home run in the fifth inning to put UTPB on the board. Jerry Villareal finished 1 of 3 with a double and a pair of RBIs for Texas A&M International.

The series continues at 2 p.m. Saturday.

