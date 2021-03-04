COLLEGE BASEBALL: UTPB opens four-game series with Eastern New Mexico

The UTPB baseball team returns home for the first time in a month, hosting Eastern New Mexico for a four-game series starting at 2:30 p.m. Friday from Roden Field.
The two teams will play single games Friday and Saturday before wrapping up with a doubleheader Sunday at Momentum Bank Ballpark in Midland. The first game will be a nine-inning conference game and the second will be a seven-inning nonconference game.
Prior to last weekend’s series at West Texas A&M, UTPB (1-5 overall, 1-5 Lone Star Conference) had series against Texas A&M-Kingsville and St. Edward’s postponed due to inclement weather.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.