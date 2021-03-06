COLLEGE BASEBALL: UTPB holds off Eastern New Mexico in high-scoring battle

The UTPB baseball team won for the first time since the season opener, defeating Eastern New Mexico 14-12 in Lone Star Conference play Saturday at Roden Field.

The Falcons (2-6 overall, 2-6 conference) were able to overcome six defensive errors and a seven-run fourth inning from the Greyhounds to hold on for the victory.

Joe Allen IV led the way for UTPB, finishing 3 for 4 with a double, a home run and seven runs batted in. Nick Hernandez also recorded three hits with a double and a home run while Garrett Thornton had three hits of his own.

Cole Luedeking and Nick Schifftner combined for six hits in the loss for Eastern New Mexico (2-8, 2-8).

The series wraps up with a doubleheader on Sunday beginning at 1 p.m. at Momentum Bank Ballpark in Midland.