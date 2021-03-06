UTPB_new_logo_CMYK.jpg
- UTPB 14, Eastern New Mexico 12
-
ENMU............ 020 711 001 — 12 17 0
UTPB.............. 402 024 02x — 14 11 6
Jason Vasil, Liam Sabiston (3), Shaun Watson (6), Alex Kuhn (8) and Jack Thompson. Spencer Cofer, Austin Lee (4), Jonathon Rice (6), Jake Rohde (9) and Cole Dickie. W — Rice (1-1). L — Watson (0-1). Sv — Rohde (1). 2B — Eastern New Mexico: Nick Schifftner, Matthew Kory, Jack Thompson. UTPB: Nick Hernandez, Joe Allen IV. HR — UTPB: Hernandez, Allen IV.
Records — Eastern New Mexico (2-8 overall, 2-8 Lone Star Conference), UTPB (2-6, 2-6).
Posted: Saturday, March 6, 2021 8:14 pm
COLLEGE BASEBALL: UTPB holds off Eastern New Mexico in high-scoring battle
OA sports
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7703
Odessa American
The UTPB baseball team won for the first time since the season opener, defeating Eastern New Mexico 14-12 in Lone Star Conference play Saturday at Roden Field.
The Falcons (2-6 overall, 2-6 conference) were able to overcome six defensive errors and a seven-run fourth inning from the Greyhounds to hold on for the victory.
Joe Allen IV led the way for UTPB, finishing 3 for 4 with a double, a home run and seven runs batted in. Nick Hernandez also recorded three hits with a double and a home run while Garrett Thornton had three hits of his own.
Cole Luedeking and Nick Schifftner combined for six hits in the loss for Eastern New Mexico (2-8, 2-8).
The series wraps up with a doubleheader on Sunday beginning at 1 p.m. at Momentum Bank Ballpark in Midland.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.
Posted in
Sports,
Local,
College,
Utpb
on
Saturday, March 6, 2021 8:14 pm.
| Tags:
Utpb,
Baseball,
College Baseball,
Falcons,
Eastern New Mexico