  • March 6, 2021

COLLEGE BASEBALL: UTPB holds off Eastern New Mexico in high-scoring battle - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

COLLEGE BASEBALL: UTPB holds off Eastern New Mexico in high-scoring battle

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
UTPB 14, Eastern New Mexico 12

ENMU............ 020  711 001   —   12    17     0

UTPB.............. 402  024  02x   —   14    11     6

Jason Vasil, Liam Sabiston (3), Shaun Watson (6), Alex Kuhn (8) and Jack Thompson. Spencer Cofer, Austin Lee (4), Jonathon Rice (6), Jake Rohde (9) and Cole Dickie. W — Rice (1-1). L — Watson (0-1). Sv — Rohde (1). 2B — Eastern New Mexico: Nick Schifftner, Matthew Kory, Jack Thompson. UTPB: Nick Hernandez, Joe Allen IV. HR — UTPB: Hernandez, Allen IV.

Records — Eastern New Mexico (2-8 overall, 2-8 Lone Star Conference), UTPB (2-6, 2-6).

Posted: Saturday, March 6, 2021 8:14 pm

COLLEGE BASEBALL: UTPB holds off Eastern New Mexico in high-scoring battle OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The UTPB baseball team won for the first time since the season opener, defeating Eastern New Mexico 14-12 in Lone Star Conference play Saturday at Roden Field.

The Falcons (2-6 overall, 2-6 conference) were able to overcome six defensive errors and a seven-run fourth inning from the Greyhounds to hold on for the victory.

Joe Allen IV led the way for UTPB, finishing 3 for 4 with a double, a home run and seven runs batted in. Nick Hernandez also recorded three hits with a double and a home run while Garrett Thornton had three hits of his own.

Cole Luedeking and Nick Schifftner combined for six hits in the loss for Eastern New Mexico (2-8, 2-8).

The series wraps up with a doubleheader on Sunday beginning at 1 p.m. at Momentum Bank Ballpark in Midland. 

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Saturday, March 6, 2021 8:14 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
52°
Humidity: 43%
Winds: SE at 10mph
Feels Like: 49°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 63°/Low 38°
Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 64°/Low 44°
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s.

monday

weather
High 70°/Low 52°
Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.

tuesday

weather
High 79°/Low 54°
Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]