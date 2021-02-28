COLLEGE BASEBALL: UTPB held in check by West Texas A&M

CANYON The UTPB baseball team was held in check by No. 11 West Texas A&M as the Falcons fell 9-1 to the Buffaloes Sunday at Wilder Park.

It was the first series that the Falcons had played in three weeks after weather inclement forced scheduled series against Texas A&M-Kingsville and St. Edward’s to be postponed.

Jay Desoto drove in the only run for the Falcons (1-5) on an RBI triple in the top of the fourth inning which also proved to be just one of two hits for UTPB.

Todd Danzeisen earned the win for West Texas A&M (10-2) by striking out six batters over seven innings. Tyler Stone took the loss for UTPB, recording eight strikeouts and five walks in three innings.