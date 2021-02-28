  • February 28, 2021

COLLEGE BASEBALL: UTPB held in check by West Texas A&M

West Texas A&M 9, UTPB 1

UTPB.............. 000  100 000   —     1      2     3

WTAMU......... 000  411  12x   —     9      8     0

Tyler Stone, Austin Lee (4), Trey Penny (5), Ed O’Bannon III (6), Arnaldo Garcia (7), Caleb Vuono (8) and  Cole Dickie, J. Raul Lopez (7). Todd Danzeisen, Jake Suddreth (8), Justin Zamora (9) and Kyle Moos. W — Danzeisen. L — Stone. 2B — West Texas A&M: Will Fuenning. 3B — UTPB: Jay Desoto. West Texas A&M: Keone Givens.

Records — UTPB 1-5; West Texas A&M 10-2.

Posted: Sunday, February 28, 2021 8:34 pm

CANYON The UTPB baseball team was held in check by No. 11 West Texas A&M as the Falcons fell 9-1 to the Buffaloes Sunday at Wilder Park.

It was the first series that the Falcons had played in three weeks after weather inclement forced scheduled series against Texas A&M-Kingsville and St. Edward’s to be postponed.

Jay Desoto drove in the only run for the Falcons (1-5) on an RBI triple in the top of the fourth inning which also proved to be just one of two hits for UTPB.

Todd Danzeisen earned the win for West Texas A&M (10-2) by striking out six batters over seven innings. Tyler Stone took the loss for UTPB, recording eight strikeouts and five walks in three innings.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

