  • March 20, 2021

COLLEGE BASEBALL: UTPB earns sweep over University of the Southwest - Odessa American: Sports

COLLEGE BASEBALL: UTPB earns sweep over University of the Southwest

 Eli Hartman | Odessa American
The UTPB baseball team hosted a double header against University of the Southwest Friday afternoon at Momentum Bank Ballpark in Midland. UTPB won both games bringing them 7-8 in the 2021 season.

Posted: Friday, March 19, 2021 8:53 pm

COLLEGE BASEBALL: UTPB earns sweep over University of the Southwest Chris Amaya camaya@oaoa.com 432-333-7791 Odessa American

MIDLAND For UTPB head coach Brian Reinke, seeing his baseball team play a nonconference doubleheader against the University of the Southwest on Friday was a good thing.

He said it’s mutually beneficial for both teams because they both get to see strong competition. Reinke also gets to give some players who don’t normally see the field some chances at bat.

The Falcons secured a 9-3 victory in the first game, and closed out the day with a hard fought 11-4 win at Momentum Bank Ballpark in Midland.

Things were scoreless throughout the first two innings of the opener until Michael Clapperton scored after a wild pitch to give UTPB a 1-0 advantage in the bottom of the third.

J. Raul Lopez increased the Falcons’ lead with a single to right field, bringing Collin Fabio and Nick Hernandez to home plate. Three more runs in the fourth inning pushed the Falcon advantage to 6-0 after Hernandez hit a home run to left field, bringing in Garret Thornton and Jay DeSoto.

The Mustangs used the sixth inning to chip away at the UTPB lead, scoring three runs of their own. It wasn’t enough for the University of the Southwest, as Joe Allen IV homered to left field to bring in Thornton and DeSoto to seal the 9-3 win for the Falcons (7-8 overall).

Allen IV and Hernandez each had three RBIs to lead the Falcons in Game 1, followed by Lopez with two. Trever Berg pitched all seven innings for UTPB, allowing three runs and four hits. Kevin Rase and Bobby Galindo had one RBI each for the Mustangs.

UTPB immediately followed the early action with a nine-inning contest.

Spencer Cofer started off on the mound for the Falcons, holding the University of the Southwest (8-12) scoreless with three quick outs in the first inning. The Falcons were the first team to get on the board in the bottom of the inning when an RBI single from Hernandez drove in Clapperton.

The Mustangs held up defensively to keep UTPB from scoring in the bottom of the second, despite the Falcons having runners on second and third base. A triple from Brian Rodriguez set the University of the Southwest up to score its first run in the top of the third.

Rodriguez ultimately tied the contest at 1-1 after scoring on a sacrifice.

UTPB regained the lead in the bottom of the fourth when Allen IV scored.

A Nicholas Palomino run in the top of the sixth got the Mustangs level against, but UTPB broke the game open in the bottom of the inning with four runs.

An RBI double from Hernandez gave the Falcons positive momentum and pushed the lead up to 6-2.

The visitors scored two runs in the seventh inning, but UTPB scored one to stay ahead by three runs. It wasn’t until the bottom of the eighth when the Falcons managed to break the game open when Oswaldo Godina hit a grand slam to give his team an 11-4 advantage.

That was all the scoring UTPB needed to secure the sweep.

Reinke said he some of his players most likely won’t play Sunday when his team hosts another doubleheader against the Mustangs.

“We had some injuries today, we’ll be off tomorrow and come back Sunday to try and play some more,” Reinke said. “We got to get to the training room tomorrow, we got a couple of guys who probably won’t play Sunday.”

UTPB will play the Mustangs at 1 p.m., then at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

