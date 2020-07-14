COLLEGE BASEBALL: Texas Tech's Queen looking forward to second senior season

Anger, disappointment and worry were just some of the emotions that Connor Queen said he was going through in recent months. The former Odessa College and current Texas Tech senior pitcher was attempting to come to terms with his final season of college baseball being cut short because of COVID-19.

A ruling from the NCAA provided a second chance.

After the NCAA ruled that seniors from spring sports would be eligible to come back and play, Queen decided he had some unfinished business, making the decision to return to the Red Raiders for the 2021 campaign.

“I had all these emotions about not being able to finish,” Queen said. “After we got the word from the NCAA that they were going to allow seniors to come back, it was a no-brainer for me to decide to come back and play one more year.”

Queen said that he had plenty of help along the way from his decision.

Multiple talks with his family, along with conversations with head coach Tim Tadlock and assistant coach Matt Gardner, gave Queen plenty to sort through before ultimately deciding to play one more season in Lubbock.

“A lot of friends and family reached out along with former teammates and coaches just asking if I’m okay and how I’m dealing with all this,” Queen said. “The coaches really wanted me back, as well, and that played a big role in my decision.”

Queen said he also reached out to former Odessa College teammate Mitch Holding for advice. Holding had his senior baseball season cut short at the University of Cincinnati.

A spokesman for the University of Cincinnati athletic department said that Holding was not planning on coming back for another season.

Queen appeared in just three games over the abbreviated 2020 season for the Red Raiders. He had established himself as a solid relief option from the bullpen on a squad that was poised to make a run back to Omaha and the College World Series.

Texas Tech was 16-3 before the season was eventually canceled.

“I really think we had a good shot of winning the whole thing,” Queen said. “Honestly, there are a lot of guys that are just ready to play baseball that wanted to get after it day in and day out. That’s what made it so fun.”

Queen was also one of three seniors on the team who had the choice to come back. The other two — pitcher John McMillon and infielder Brian Klein — won’t be back after signing free agent deals with the Kansas City Royals and Washington Nationals, respectively.

Queen chose to come back and now he’ll be looked on to lead by example for the Red Raiders next year. He’ll also have an opportunity to complete his degree in agricultural communications.

“My role is to lead the way I’m supposed to and be the guy to lean on when needed,” he said. “I’m just doing what I can to help everyone be successful, not just next year but the years after that.”

The Boerne native is currently staying in Lubbock as he continues to work out and stay in shape while the COVID-19 pandemic has closed campuses and gyms.

He said he misses a lot of things during the pandemic. However, there is one big thing he’s looking forward to when he takes the mound again at Dan Law Field.

“Probably the biggest thing I’ve missed so far is the fans,” he said. “Playing there and hearing those ‘Raider Power’ chants is a different animal. It gets so crazy there and that’s the one thing I’m looking forward to the most.”

