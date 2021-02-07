  • February 7, 2021

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Texas A&M International breaks away for victory - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Texas A&M International breaks away for victory

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Texas A&M International 12, UTPB 3

TAMI.............. 016  120 200   —   12    14     0

UTPB.............. 100  000 200   —     3    10     5

Joseph Garza-Delapen, Isaac Chavarri (6), Steven Grimes (7), Hugo Mendiola (8) and Antonio Buentello. Caleb Vuono, Torren Brozovich (3), Andre Leyva (4), Jake Rhode (4), Paul McRae (6), JD Martinez (7), A. Lee (7), Luis Dominguez (8). W — Garzia (1-0). L — Vuono (0-1). 2B — TAMI: Andrew Holse, Antonio Buentello, Daniel Quiroz, Ronnie Bailey, Matt Kissamis. UTPB: Collin Fabio, Hayden Matthewson. HR — UTPB: Collin Fabio..

Records — Texas A&M International 2-1 overall, 2-1 Lone Star Conference; UTPB 1-2, 1-2.

 

Posted: Sunday, February 7, 2021 7:56 pm

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Texas A&M International breaks away for victory Odessa American oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7787 Odessa American

Texas A&M International broke the game open in the third inning and never looked back in a 12-3 victory against UTPB in Lone Star Conference baseball Sunday at Roden Field.

The Dustdevils improved to 2-1 on the season, while the Falcons dropped to 1-2 in conference.

Collin Fabio and Garrett Thornton each had three hits to pace the Falcons, who took a 1-0 lead in the first inning only to see Texas A&M International tie the game in the top of the second and then add six runs in the top of the third for an 8-2 lead.

Posted in , , , on Sunday, February 7, 2021 7:56 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
60°
Humidity: 22%
Winds: S at 13mph
Feels Like: 58°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 76°/Low 44°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 40s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 79°/Low 44°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 40s.

tuesday

weather
High 79°/Low 46°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 40s.

wednesday

weather
High 78°/Low 35°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]