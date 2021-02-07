COLLEGE BASEBALL: Texas A&M International breaks away for victory

Texas A&M International broke the game open in the third inning and never looked back in a 12-3 victory against UTPB in Lone Star Conference baseball Sunday at Roden Field.

The Dustdevils improved to 2-1 on the season, while the Falcons dropped to 1-2 in conference.

Collin Fabio and Garrett Thornton each had three hits to pace the Falcons, who took a 1-0 lead in the first inning only to see Texas A&M International tie the game in the top of the second and then add six runs in the top of the third for an 8-2 lead.