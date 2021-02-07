COLLEGE BASEBALL: Texas A&M International breaks away for victory

UTPB logo, USE THIS ONE
- Texas A&M International 12, UTPB 3
TAMI.............. 016 120 200 — 12 14 0
UTPB.............. 100 000 200 — 3 10 5
Joseph Garza-Delapen, Isaac Chavarri (6), Steven Grimes (7), Hugo Mendiola (8) and Antonio Buentello. Caleb Vuono, Torren Brozovich (3), Andre Leyva (4), Jake Rhode (4), Paul McRae (6), JD Martinez (7), A. Lee (7), Luis Dominguez (8). W — Garzia (1-0). L — Vuono (0-1). 2B — TAMI: Andrew Holse, Antonio Buentello, Daniel Quiroz, Ronnie Bailey, Matt Kissamis. UTPB: Collin Fabio, Hayden Matthewson. HR — UTPB: Collin Fabio..
Records — Texas A&M International 2-1 overall, 2-1 Lone Star Conference; UTPB 1-2, 1-2.
Texas A&M International broke the game open in the third inning and never looked back in a 12-3 victory against UTPB in Lone Star Conference baseball Sunday at Roden Field.
The Dustdevils improved to 2-1 on the season, while the Falcons dropped to 1-2 in conference.
Collin Fabio and Garrett Thornton each had three hits to pace the Falcons, who took a 1-0 lead in the first inning only to see Texas A&M International tie the game in the top of the second and then add six runs in the top of the third for an 8-2 lead.
