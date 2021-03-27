  • March 27, 2021

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Offensive surge lifts Wranglers in sweep - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Offensive surge lifts Wranglers in sweep

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Odessa College 28-16, Frank Phillips College 1-12

GAME 1

Odessa.......... 407    98   —   28   27      1

FPC................ 000    10   —     1     6      0

Chandler David and Jake Gonce. Cameron French, Jake Thielen (3), Blake Rodriguez (3), Carson Wersal (4), Colton Patterson (4), Ryan Avalos (4), Caleb Smith (4), Will Smith (5) and Trevor Stiles. W — David. L — French. 2B — Odessa College: Tyson Pointer 4, Gonce 2, Brandon Rincones 2, Trevor Hatton, Daniel Monti, Sean Stephens. 3B — Odessa College: Monti. Frank Phillips College: Wesley Flatt. HR — Odessa College: Hatton 2, Rincones, Gonce, Lennin Ashby.

———

GAME 2

Odessa.......... 030  031 090   —   16    17   13

FPC................ 011  003 232   —   12    10     1

Fernando Gonzalez, Brady Loving (6), Owen Lockner (7), Garrett Bodine (7), Cade McGlade (9) and Giulio Monello. Colton Taylor, Nick Flores (6), Johan Gallardo (7), Corbin Lingo (8), Jake Thielen (8) Blake Rodriguez (8), Breydon English (8) and Dylan Howard, Trevor Stiles (7). W — Gonzalez. L — Taylor. 2B — Odessa College: Daniel Monti 2, Brandon Rincones, Trevor Hatton. Frank Phillips College: Wesley Flatt. HR — Odessa College: Tyson Pointer, Nate Vanamaanen, Monello. Frank Phillips College: Hayden Foster, Richard Witherspoon, Cory Bonstrom, Yadier Medina, Blaze Rickerson, Bailey Coish.

Records — Odessa Colege 11-13, 5-3; Frank Phillips College 18-13, 2-6.

Posted: Saturday, March 27, 2021 7:43 pm

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Offensive surge lifts Wranglers in sweep OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

BORGER The Odessa College baseball team put together one of its best offensive showings of the season in its sweep of Frank Phillips College in a WJCAC doubleheader Saturday.

The Wranglers defeated the Plainsmen 28-1 in five innings in Game 1, followed by a 16-12 victory in Game 2 to take the series.

Odessa College (11-13 overall, 5-3 conference) had a pair of nine-run frames in the top of the fourth inning in the first game and in the eighth inning of Game 2.

Frank Phillips College fell to 18-13, 2-6 on the season.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Saturday, March 27, 2021 7:43 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Fair/Wind
67°
Humidity: 27%
Winds: NNE at 22mph
Feels Like: 67°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 79°/Low 48°
Partly cloudy and windy. Lows overnight in the upper 40s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 72°/Low 46°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s.

monday

weather
High 80°/Low 54°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s.

tuesday

weather
High 85°/Low 39°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]