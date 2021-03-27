Odessa College logo
- Odessa College 28-16, Frank Phillips College 1-12
GAME 1
Odessa.......... 407 98 — 28 27 1
FPC................ 000 10 — 1 6 0
Chandler David and Jake Gonce. Cameron French, Jake Thielen (3), Blake Rodriguez (3), Carson Wersal (4), Colton Patterson (4), Ryan Avalos (4), Caleb Smith (4), Will Smith (5) and Trevor Stiles. W — David. L — French. 2B — Odessa College: Tyson Pointer 4, Gonce 2, Brandon Rincones 2, Trevor Hatton, Daniel Monti, Sean Stephens. 3B — Odessa College: Monti. Frank Phillips College: Wesley Flatt. HR — Odessa College: Hatton 2, Rincones, Gonce, Lennin Ashby.
GAME 2
Odessa.......... 030 031 090 — 16 17 13
FPC................ 011 003 232 — 12 10 1
Fernando Gonzalez, Brady Loving (6), Owen Lockner (7), Garrett Bodine (7), Cade McGlade (9) and Giulio Monello. Colton Taylor, Nick Flores (6), Johan Gallardo (7), Corbin Lingo (8), Jake Thielen (8) Blake Rodriguez (8), Breydon English (8) and Dylan Howard, Trevor Stiles (7). W — Gonzalez. L — Taylor. 2B — Odessa College: Daniel Monti 2, Brandon Rincones, Trevor Hatton. Frank Phillips College: Wesley Flatt. HR — Odessa College: Tyson Pointer, Nate Vanamaanen, Monello. Frank Phillips College: Hayden Foster, Richard Witherspoon, Cory Bonstrom, Yadier Medina, Blaze Rickerson, Bailey Coish.
Records — Odessa Colege 11-13, 5-3; Frank Phillips College 18-13, 2-6.
Posted: Saturday, March 27, 2021 7:43 pm
COLLEGE BASEBALL: Offensive surge lifts Wranglers in sweep
BORGER The Odessa College baseball team put together one of its best offensive showings of the season in its sweep of Frank Phillips College in a WJCAC doubleheader Saturday.
The Wranglers defeated the Plainsmen 28-1 in five innings in Game 1, followed by a 16-12 victory in Game 2 to take the series.
Odessa College (11-13 overall, 5-3 conference) had a pair of nine-run frames in the top of the fourth inning in the first game and in the eighth inning of Game 2.
Frank Phillips College fell to 18-13, 2-6 on the season.
