COLLEGE BASEBALL: Offensive surge lifts Wranglers in sweep

The Odessa College baseball team put together one of its best offensive showings of the season in its sweep of Frank Phillips College in a WJCAC doubleheader Saturday.

The Wranglers defeated the Plainsmen 28-1 in five innings in Game 1, followed by a 16-12 victory in Game 2 to take the series.

Odessa College (11-13 overall, 5-3 conference) had a pair of nine-run frames in the top of the fourth inning in the first game and in the eighth inning of Game 2.

Frank Phillips College fell to 18-13, 2-6 on the season.