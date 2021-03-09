  • March 9, 2021

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Odessa College with solid victory - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Odessa College with solid victory

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Odessa College 15, University of the Southwest 4

Tuesday, Wranglers Field

GAME 1

USW.............. 031  000   00   —     4      8     2

Odessa Col.... 203  130   06   —   15    18     0

Drake Denning, Cody Stone (2), Jacob Chavarria (3), Cameron Phillilps (4), Hunter McLarry (5), Jonathan Gamboa (6), Michael Downs (7), Angelo Rios (8) and Carlos Narvaez. Collin Horton, Cade McGlade (6) and Giulio Monello, Jake Gonce (6). 2B — Southwest: Omar Baldenegro. Odessa College:Daniel Monti, Sebastian Melendez, Isaac Rivera. 3B — Odessa College: Trevor Hatton. HR — Southwest: Jesus Baldonado. Odessa College: Brandon Rincones, Trevor Hatton, Sebastian Melendez.

Posted: Tuesday, March 9, 2021 7:53 pm

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Odessa College with solid victory Odessa American oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7787 Odessa American

The Odessa College baseball team scored six times in the bottom of the eight to earn a 15-4 victory against University of the Southwest Tuesday at Wranglers Field.

Sebastian Melendez led the Wranglers, going 4 for 5 with a double, home run and four RBIs.

Daniel Monti and Trevor Hatton each had three hits in the victory, with Monti adding a double and Hatton finishing with a triple and home run.

Posted in , , , on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 7:53 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear/Wind
63°
Humidity: 68%
Winds: S at 20mph
Feels Like: 61°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 75°/Low 54°
Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the mid 50s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 81°/Low 54°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s.

thursday

weather
High 79°/Low 57°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s.

friday

weather
High 84°/Low 57°
Clouds giving way to sun . Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]