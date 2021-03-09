COLLEGE BASEBALL: Odessa College with solid victory

Odessa College logo
- Odessa College 15, University of the Southwest 4
-
Tuesday, Wranglers Field
GAME 1
USW.............. 031 000 00 — 4 8 2
Odessa Col.... 203 130 06 — 15 18 0
Drake Denning, Cody Stone (2), Jacob Chavarria (3), Cameron Phillilps (4), Hunter McLarry (5), Jonathan Gamboa (6), Michael Downs (7), Angelo Rios (8) and Carlos Narvaez. Collin Horton, Cade McGlade (6) and Giulio Monello, Jake Gonce (6). 2B — Southwest: Omar Baldenegro. Odessa College:Daniel Monti, Sebastian Melendez, Isaac Rivera. 3B — Odessa College: Trevor Hatton. HR — Southwest: Jesus Baldonado. Odessa College: Brandon Rincones, Trevor Hatton, Sebastian Melendez.
The Odessa College baseball team scored six times in the bottom of the eight to earn a 15-4 victory against University of the Southwest Tuesday at Wranglers Field.
Sebastian Melendez led the Wranglers, going 4 for 5 with a double, home run and four RBIs.
Daniel Monti and Trevor Hatton each had three hits in the victory, with Monti adding a double and Hatton finishing with a triple and home run.
