COLLEGE BASEBALL: Odessa College swept by Midland College

The Odessa College baseball team found itself on the wrong side of a doubleheader sweep against Midland College, falling 2-0 in Game 1 and 12-10 in Game 2 of a Western Junior College Athletic Conference doubleheader Saturday at Christensen Stadium.

The Wranglers (14-19 overall, 8-8 conference) were held in check in Game 1 with just four hits against Midland College pitcher Bo Blessie, who threw seven shutout innings and struck out six.

Odessa College got off to a good start in the second game with 4-0 lead after the top of the fourth inning before the Chaparrals (25-8, 15-1) rallied.

Giulio Monello led the Wranglers in Game 2 with three runs driven in, a double and a home run.