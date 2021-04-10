  • April 10, 2021

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Odessa College swept by Midland College - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Odessa College swept by Midland College

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Midland College 2-12, Odessa College 0-10

GAME 1

Odessa.......... 000  000     0   —     0      4     0

Midland......... 000  020      x   —     2      8     1

Chandler David (5), Randall Blanscett (6) and Giulio Monello. Bo Blessie and Ryan Blackwell. W — Blessie. L — David. 2B — Odessa College: Nate Van Maanen. Midland College: Tyler Wulfert.  HR — Midland College: Cameron Dayton.

———

GAME 2

Odessa.......... 120  100 033   —   10    10     6

Midland......... 000  400  35x   —   12    11     1

Fernando Gonzalez, Brady Loving (4), Cade McGlade (7), Noah Brown (8) and Giulio Monello. Luke Young, Gavi Coldiron (8), Caleb Heuertz (8), Josh Doelitsch (8), Luis Rodriguez (9) and Jared Gibson. W — Doelitsch. L — McGlade. 2B — Odessa College: Trevor Hatton, Giulio Monello. Midland College: Luke Bumpus, Tyler Wulfert.  3B — Odessa College: Hatton.  HR — Odessa College; Nate Van Maanen, Monello, Lenin Ashby. Midland College: Gibson..

Records — Odessa College 14-19, 8-8; Midland College 25-8, 15-1.

Posted: Saturday, April 10, 2021 7:32 pm

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Odessa College swept by Midland College OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

MIDLAND The Odessa College baseball team found itself on the wrong side of a doubleheader sweep against Midland College, falling 2-0 in Game 1 and 12-10 in Game 2 of a Western Junior College Athletic Conference doubleheader Saturday at Christensen Stadium.

The Wranglers (14-19 overall, 8-8 conference) were held in check in Game 1 with just four hits against Midland College pitcher Bo Blessie, who threw seven shutout innings and struck out six.

Odessa College got off to a good start in the second game with 4-0 lead after the top of the fourth inning before the Chaparrals (25-8, 15-1) rallied.

Giulio Monello led the Wranglers in Game 2 with three runs driven in, a double and a home run.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , on Saturday, April 10, 2021 7:32 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
65°
Humidity: 15%
Winds: SE at 6mph
Feels Like: 65°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 76°/Low 55°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 50s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 91°/Low 54°
Sunshine. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 50s.

monday

weather
High 76°/Low 50°
Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s.

tuesday

weather
High 62°/Low 50°
Afternoon showers. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]