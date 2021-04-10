Tony Venegas|Odessa American
Odessa College’s Giulio Monello (15) and Nate Van Maanen (13) run towards home plate to score runs during the first game of a WJCAC doubleheader against Midland College Friday at Wrangler Field.
- Midland College 2-12, Odessa College 0-10
GAME 1
Odessa.......... 000 000 0 — 0 4 0
Midland......... 000 020 x — 2 8 1
Chandler David (5), Randall Blanscett (6) and Giulio Monello. Bo Blessie and Ryan Blackwell. W — Blessie. L — David. 2B — Odessa College: Nate Van Maanen. Midland College: Tyler Wulfert. HR — Midland College: Cameron Dayton.
GAME 2
Odessa.......... 120 100 033 — 10 10 6
Midland......... 000 400 35x — 12 11 1
Fernando Gonzalez, Brady Loving (4), Cade McGlade (7), Noah Brown (8) and Giulio Monello. Luke Young, Gavi Coldiron (8), Caleb Heuertz (8), Josh Doelitsch (8), Luis Rodriguez (9) and Jared Gibson. W — Doelitsch. L — McGlade. 2B — Odessa College: Trevor Hatton, Giulio Monello. Midland College: Luke Bumpus, Tyler Wulfert. 3B — Odessa College: Hatton. HR — Odessa College; Nate Van Maanen, Monello, Lenin Ashby. Midland College: Gibson..
Records — Odessa College 14-19, 8-8; Midland College 25-8, 15-1.
Posted: Saturday, April 10, 2021 7:32 pm
COLLEGE BASEBALL: Odessa College swept by Midland College
MIDLAND The Odessa College baseball team found itself on the wrong side of a doubleheader sweep against Midland College, falling 2-0 in Game 1 and 12-10 in Game 2 of a Western Junior College Athletic Conference doubleheader Saturday at Christensen Stadium.
The Wranglers (14-19 overall, 8-8 conference) were held in check in Game 1 with just four hits against Midland College pitcher Bo Blessie, who threw seven shutout innings and struck out six.
Odessa College got off to a good start in the second game with 4-0 lead after the top of the fourth inning before the Chaparrals (25-8, 15-1) rallied.
Giulio Monello led the Wranglers in Game 2 with three runs driven in, a double and a home run.
