  • February 6, 2021

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Odessa College splits with Ranger College

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Odessa College splits with Ranger College

Posted: Friday, February 5, 2021 9:51 pm

Posted: Friday, February 5, 2021 9:51 pm

By Lee Scheide

It was a tale of two innings when the Odessa College baseball team hosted Ranger College in a nonconference doubleheader — one for each team.

In the end, that proved to be the deciding factor as the Wranglers and Rangers split the matinee contests Friday at Wrangler Field.

The visitors used a five-run third inning to break open Game 1 en route to a 14-9 victory.

Odessa College answered with an eight-run first inning in Game 2 to earn its first victory of the season, 18-6, though it did have to weather a few anxious moments in the middle innings.

The Rangers chipped away and trailed by five when the Wranglers finished the mercy-rule victory off with seven runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, capped by Isaac Rivera’s three-run homer on the final pitch of the game.

“We were fortunate that the bats showed up in Game 2,” Odessa College coach Kurtis Lay said. “We had the big first inning, which was good for some momentum and then we were able to hold on and then we go the big inning late.”

It was the home opener and the first victory of the season for the Wranglers (1-5) after struggling at the season-opening Tournament of Champions in Houston last week.

In the first game, the teams traded runs through the first two innings, entering the top of the third tied, 3-3.

The Rangers (1-1) took control of the opener by sending 11 batters to the plate during the inning. The only managed two hits, but took advantage of two walks, two hit batters and error and a passed ball to play five runs.

Ranger scored in every inning but the seventh in Game 1, with the Wranglers trying to claw back into the game with four runs in the fourth inning but they could never catch up.

It was a reversal of fortune in the second game as Ranger was held scoreless in the top of the first inning, only to watch Odessa College sent 13 hitters to the plate, finishing with eight runs on seven hits, with the Rangers adding three errors to the mix.

Leadoff hitter TJ Tomlinson scored twice in the inning, with Sean Stephens striking the biggest blow with a three-run single into the right-center field gap that was misplayed, allowing Brandon Riocones, Rivera and Tomlinson to score what would eventually be enough runs to win.

The Rangers, however, refused to fold adding solo runs in the second and fourth inning before pushing across four runs in the top of the fifth inning. They also left 11 runners on base after the first inning.

Odessa College wasted no time in the bottom of the inning scoring seven runs with no outs.

“Bottom line is we have to play better,” Lay said. “You’ve got to beat the game, throw strikes, playing defense, get timely hits, beat the game and then go have a chance to win.”

Contact Lee Scheide on Twitter @OALeeScheide, on Facebook at OA Lee Scheide, or call 432-333-7703.

