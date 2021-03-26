  • March 26, 2021

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Odessa College splits with Frank Phillips College - Odessa American: Sports

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Odessa College splits with Frank Phillips College

Odessa College 4-3, Frank Phillips College 1-5

GAME 1

Odessa.......... 020  002     0   —     4      6     0

FPC................ 100  000     0   —     1      3     1

Collin Horton, Randall Blanscett (7) and Giulio Monello. Rijnaldo Euson, Corbin Lingo (3), Caleb Smith (7) and Trevor Stiles. W — Horton. L — Euson. 2B — Odessa College: Sebastian Melendez. 3B — Odessa College: Isaac Rivera. HR — Frank Phillips College: Preston Mills.

———

GAME 2

Odessa.......... 200  001 000   —     3      9     3

FPC................ 200  001  02x   —     5      9     1

Marshall Wales, Randall Blanscett (6) and Giulio Monello. Daniel Cardona, Nick Flores (7) and Juan Carlos Terrero, Trevor Stiles (7), Dylan Howard (9). W — Flores. L — Blanscett. 2B — Odessa College: Brandon Rincones, Tyson Pointer, Monello, Lennin Ashby. HR — Frank Phillips College: Richard Witherspoon.

Records — Odessa College 9-13, 3-3; Frank Phillips College 18-11, 2-4.

Posted: Friday, March 26, 2021 8:02 pm

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Odessa College splits with Frank Phillips College

BORGER The Odessa College baseball team finished with a split of its doubleheader against Frank Phillps College in Western Junior College Athletic Conference play Friday.

The Wranglers took the first game 4-1 before falling 5-3 in Game 2 against the Plainsmen.

Collin Horton led the way for Odessa College in the victory, recording 12 strikeouts while allowing just one run and three hits over six innings. Sebastian Melendez finished with an RBI double for the Wranglers.

Lennin Ashby finished with three hits in the second game but the Plainsmen were able to rally thanks to Richard Witherspoon. Witherspoon finished the day with four hits, including a home run.

The series wraps up with another doubleheader beginning at noon Saturday.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

