COLLEGE BASEBALL: Odessa College splits with Frank Phillips College

BORGER The Odessa College baseball team finished with a split of its doubleheader against Frank Phillps College in Western Junior College Athletic Conference play Friday.

The Wranglers took the first game 4-1 before falling 5-3 in Game 2 against the Plainsmen.

Collin Horton led the way for Odessa College in the victory, recording 12 strikeouts while allowing just one run and three hits over six innings. Sebastian Melendez finished with an RBI double for the Wranglers.

Lennin Ashby finished with three hits in the second game but the Plainsmen were able to rally thanks to Richard Witherspoon. Witherspoon finished the day with four hits, including a home run.

The series wraps up with another doubleheader beginning at noon Saturday.