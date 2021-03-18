COLLEGE BASEBALL: Odessa College splits doubleheader with NMMI

The Odessa College baseball team finished with a split against New Mexico Military Institute in its first Western Junior College Athletic Conference doubleheader of the season Thursday at Wrangler Field.

The Wranglers fell 5-2 in seven innings in Game 1 before rallying for a 10-0 victory in five innings for Game 2.

Trevor Hatton led the way for Odessa College (6-11 overall, 1-1 WJCAC) in Game 2, finishing 3 for 3 with two doubles and also finishing with four hits total on the day. Odessa College scored seven runs in the bottom of the second inning to break the game open.

Chandler David also had a strong outing for the Wranglers by striking out 11 in five innings.

Mario Chacon led the Broncos (16-2, 1-1) with a pair of home runs in the first game.

The two teams wrap up the series with another doubleheader starting at noon Friday back at Wrangler Field.