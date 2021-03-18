Odessa College logo
- New Mexico Military Institue 5-0, Odessa College 2-10
GAME 1
NMMI............. 031 010 0 — 5 6 1
Odessa.......... 002 000 0 — 2 5 1
Megumi Fukuda and Victor Jimenez. Collin Horton, Randall Blanscett (5), Garrett Bodine (7) and Giulio Monello. W — Fukuda. L — Horton. 2B — New Mexico Military Institute: Guillermo Borquez, Edwin Martinez Pagani. HR — New Mexico Military Institute: Mario Chacon 2.
GAME 2
NMMI............. 000 00 — 0 5 1
Odessa.......... 070 12 — 10 14 1
Jorge Garcia, Saul Rocha (5) and Henner Gonzalez Rodriguez. Chandler David and Giulio Monello. W — David. L — Garcia. 2B — New Mexico Military Institute: Rudy Solis, Edwin Martinez Pagani. Odessa College: Trevor Hatton 2, Myles Jefferson, Sean Stephens.
Records — New Mexico Military Institute 16-2 Overall (1-1 WJCAC); Odessa College 6-11 (1-1).
Posted: Thursday, March 18, 2021 8:22 pm
COLLEGE BASEBALL: Odessa College splits doubleheader with NMMI
The Odessa College baseball team finished with a split against New Mexico Military Institute in its first Western Junior College Athletic Conference doubleheader of the season Thursday at Wrangler Field.
The Wranglers fell 5-2 in seven innings in Game 1 before rallying for a 10-0 victory in five innings for Game 2.
Trevor Hatton led the way for Odessa College (6-11 overall, 1-1 WJCAC) in Game 2, finishing 3 for 3 with two doubles and also finishing with four hits total on the day. Odessa College scored seven runs in the bottom of the second inning to break the game open.
Chandler David also had a strong outing for the Wranglers by striking out 11 in five innings.
Mario Chacon led the Broncos (16-2, 1-1) with a pair of home runs in the first game.
The two teams wrap up the series with another doubleheader starting at noon Friday back at Wrangler Field.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.
