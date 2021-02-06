  • February 6, 2021

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Miscues prove costly as Falcons fall to Dustdevils

UTPB 10, Texas A&M International 6

Saturday, Roden Field

TAMIU............ 311  001 400   —   10    10     2

UTPB.............. 002  300 001   —     6      6     5

Bryce Faust, Zach Pena (4) and Ronnie Bailey. Trever Berg, Clay Thompson (7), Spencer Cofer (7) and Cole Dickie. W — Berg (0-1).. L — Pena (1-0). 2B — Texas A&M International: Jerry Villareal, Phillip Sanchez; UTPB: Garrett Thornton, Nick Hernandez. HR — Texas A&M International: Villareal, Bailey; UTPB: Dickie.

Records — Texas A&M International (1-1 Overall, 1-1 Lone Star Conference); UTPB (1-1, 1-1).

The UTPB Falcons baseball team faced off against Texas A&M International Saturday afternoon at the Ted & Jan Roden Baseball Field. Texas A&M leads the game 10-5 in the 8th inning.

Posted: Saturday, February 6, 2021 8:32 pm

By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649 Odessa American

The UTPB baseball team found itself having to rally after falling behind early against Texas A&M International.

The Falcons had an answer but it was not enough, falling 10-6 to the Dustdevils in Lone Star Conference play Saturday at Roden Field.

Miscues proved to be the downfall for a UTPB team (1-1 overall, 1-1 Lone Star Conference) that finished the game with five errors on the afternoon. That forced the Falcons to try and rally from the opening moments of the game.

“The defensive miscues ended up being the story for the whole day,” UTPB head coach Brian Reinke said. “We just didn’t set the tone coming out here starting this morning and they (Texas A&M International) did a great job of taking advantage of a couple of mistakes early.”

It was a tough start to the afternoon as the Falcons found themselves trailing even before coming to bat.

That was due to Texas A&M International left fielder Jerry Villareal, who hit a three-run home run over the left-center field wall to put the Dustdevils (1-1, 1-1) on the board. It was the start of a big afternoon for Villareal, who finished 3 for 4, drove in three runs and finished a triple short of hitting for the cycle.

The Dustdevils extended the lead over the next two innings thanks to a Ronnie Bailey solo home run in the second and a Daniel Quiroz groundball that resulted in a pair of Falcons errors and another run.

UTPB started chipping away in the bottom of the third with a pair of runs coming via an RBI single by Garrett Thornton and on a fielder’s choice by Jay Desoto. Thornton finished 2 for 4 and added an RBI double in the fourth inning while Desoto drove in three runs for the Falcons, including an RBI single in the ninth inning.

The highlight of the game for UTPB came in the fourth when a fly ball to center field from Catcher Cole Dickey turned into an inside-the-park home run that fired up the Falcons to make it 5-3.

Thornton’s RBI double shaved another run off the deficit and chased Dustdevils starter Bryce Faust from the game over 3.2 innings.

That brought in reliever Zach Pena, who gave up a bases-loaded walk that evened the game at 5-5.

Erasing the early deficit helped UTPB starter Trever Berg settle in and was able to make it through the sixth inning and finished by allowing six runs on seven hits and six strikeouts on 110 pitches.

The Dustdevils took the lead for good in the sixth on an RBI single from Bailey and broke the game open with a four-run seventh that included a pair of sacrifice flies from Phillip Sanchez and Ariben Gutierrez.

That would be all the cushion that Pena needed to close the game out.

Pena allowed just the one run on two hits and struck out four batters in 5.2 innings of relief to earn the victory.

“It was huge for us to come out and continue the momentum that we built at the start of the game,” Texas A&M International head coach Philip Middleton said. “A huge credit for that goes to Zach in his first bullpen appearance of the year and he helped finish that off for us in a big way.”

The rubber game of the series takes place at 1 p.m. Sunday back at Roden Field.

