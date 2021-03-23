COLLEGE BASEBALL: Late rally lifts Wranglers past Western Texas College

The Odessa College baseball team entered Tuesday’s nonconference matchup with Western Texas College looking to build some confidence.

The Wranglers found plenty of it at the plate in order to complete a comeback.

Daniel Monti’s two-run triple in the bottom of the seventh inning proved to be the difference as Odessa College rallied and eventually pulled away to defeat Western Texas College 15-9 at Wrangler Field.

The Wranglers (8-12) were down by four runs twice against the Westerners but managed to muster 11 unanswered runs from the bottom of the fifth inning on to earn the win. Odessa College also finished with 21 hits and won back-to-back games for the second time this season.

“We just found a way to come back and overcome some mistakes,” Odessa College head coach Kurtis Lay said. “The biggest thing is having success offensively and they need that to get some confidence going. Fortunately, they were able to do that even though it was late.”

Monti led the way finishing 4 for 5 for the Wranglers and driving in three runs. Sean Stephens, Brandon Rincones and Giulio Monello also had three hits each for Odessa College.

Both teams were able to get off to good starts in the first inning.

Carson Garza delivering an RBI double in the top half for Western Texas College before the Wranglers evened the score on a fielder’s choice from Tyson Pointer to bring in Rincones, who led off with a triple.

After a scoreless second inning, it appeared that the Wranglers would escape the top of the third unscathed. A pair of errors, however, proved costly as the Westerners scored four runs to regain a 5-1 lead.

Odessa College cut the deficit to one in the bottom of the frame thanks to a two-run home run from Lennin Ashby and a Monello RBI single.

Western Texas College created some separation with three runs in the fifth with an RBI double from Nick Crespo and a two-run single from Lance Barnett to make it 8-4 heading to the bottom of the inning. Barnett led the Westerners with three hits and three runs batted in.

Odessa College chipped away starting in the fifth inning with another Monello RBI single followed a triple from Stephens and a Ashby double that drove in a run each in the sixth inning to make it a one-run game.

The offensive surge also gave confidence to the Odessa College pitching staff. Seven different Wranglers pitched at least one inning, led by a pair of shutout frames in the sixth and seventh from right-hander Brady Loving, who earned the win.

That set the stage for Monti’s triple to center field to give Odessa College its first lead of the afternoon. Monti added another RBI double as part of a six-run eighth inning to give the Wranglers some insurance. Trevor Hatton had a three-run home run to left field while Stephens and Myles Jefferson each added RBI singles to break the game open.

Barnett had an RBI triple in the ninth but it was too big of a deficit for Western Texas College (10-11) to overcome.

“I think that we all had a good approach,” said Monti. “It worked for us and that’s something that we have to get better and keep working on in practice. I think it will work out for us in the end.”

Odessa College resumes Western Junior College Athletic Conference play with a doubleheader at Frank Phillips College starting at noon Friday in Borger.

>> Follow Tony Venegas on Twitter at @OA_TVenegas